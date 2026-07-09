Markets have moved through another bout of uncertainty after the US concluded a second day of strikes on Iran, with oil prices, the dollar, Treasury yields and energy stocks all in focus. Stocks recovered from a brief risk-off spell as crude gains eased, but investors remain alert to the risk that any fresh escalation could push oil higher, revive inflation concerns and increase the chance of higher US interest rates.

“Periods of heightened geopolitical uncertainty can be difficult to navigate as markets react more to headlines. Under these conditions portfolios that are diversified across asset classes, sectors, and regions can help create resilience," explained Louis Guy Detata, Founder of UEXO.com. "Maintaining exposure to high-quality companies with strong balance sheets, consistent cash flows, and pricing power can help cushion downside risk."

The immediate market response has been mixed. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, Brent crude fell 0.5% to $77.60 a barrel after its biggest advance since May, while global bonds recovered modestly after two days of oil-driven selling. The calmer tone has not removed the wider concern that headline-driven trading could keep investors exposed to sudden price swings.

“Defensive sectors typically outperform during periods of uncertainty because demand for their products and services remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions. Healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples tend to provide greater earnings visibility and more resilient cash flows. Companies with recurring revenues and low leverage can offer a degree of stability. In the current environment, infrastructure and telecommunications businesses could also prove relatively resilient due to the essential nature of their services.”

Minutes from the Fed’s June meeting showed that some officials saw a case for a rate increase, even though the committee held rates steady. Traders are now watching next week’s US inflation data and Kevin Warsh’s testimony to lawmakers for a clearer signal on the direction of interest rates.

“The collapse of the US-Iran ceasefire could fuel volatility across various markets and could weigh on the performance of many sectors sensitive to global risk sentiment," Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group, said in a written note. "Additionally, any significant increase in the price of oil could reinforce inflation expectations and drive Fed rate-hike risk.”

“Initial market reaction to any geopolitical escalation in an oil-rich region is for oil prices to rise, the dollar to advance somewhat on the FX front, Treasury yields to edge higher, and for energy stocks to outperform in the stock market, while most others tend to struggle. But any gains risk being undone swiftly in a headline-driven environment if a positive update provides some relief.”

Takieddine said real estate may also face risks if interest rates increase and investors become more cautious. Shipping companies could face added hurdles if there are new risks around the Strait of Hormuz, while the technology sector could be vulnerable to correction after strong gains if risk aversion rises.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.