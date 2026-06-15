The deal is expected to reopen one of the world’s most important energy corridors, although traders remain cautious because the full text has not yet been released and the next stage of talks on Iran’s nuclear programme could still prove difficult.

“There will be hiccups along the way, but the direction out of the crisis seems clear. The energy crisis has been much less threatening than feared, as markets once again have proven their resilience,” Rücker said.

“Most Asian economies are net oil importers. We believe that the deal between the US and Iran to halt the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is highly beneficial to stock markets in the region, especially in North Asia,” Tang said.

"For consumers, the benefits are expected to gradually translate into improved product availability, enhanced promotional activities, and more stable pricing across various categories," Vachani added. "Given the UAE’s strong retail infrastructure and strategic location, the market is well-positioned to capitalise on these positive developments relatively quickly. We remain optimistic that increased regional stability will support continued growth, investment, and consumer confidence across the retail sector."

"The positive impact will likely be seen in phases," explained Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Partner Director, Almaya Group. "The first benefit is improved market confidence, which can be felt immediately by businesses and investors. Over the coming months, as shipping schedules normalise and logistics efficiencies improve, retailers may begin to experience better freight rates and more predictable supply chains."

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.