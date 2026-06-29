Global oil prices have fallen sharply from the highs reached during the Middle East conflict, improving the outlook for motorists. But renewed military exchanges between the US and Iran over the weekend have reminded markets that the path to lower fuel prices may not be straightforward.

Dubai: UAE motorists are still on course for lower fuel prices in July after four consecutive months of increases, although the expected relief may not be as large as forecast just a few days ago.

Barring a major escalation in the Gulf over the coming days, July still presents the strongest case yet for the first meaningful reduction in UAE fuel prices since the conflict began.

The latest rebound to around $73 following renewed missile and drone attacks has trimmed expectations of a steep reduction, but current oil levels still remain far below those that drove June's increase.

While June fuel rates reflected May's elevated oil average of around $106 per barrel, Brent crude has spent much of June moving sharply lower, falling from around $95 at the beginning of the month to near pre-war levels in the low $70s.

A driver filling a typical 60-litre sedan now pays around Dh237, compared with about Dh147 before the conflict. Filling an 80-litre SUV now costs roughly Dh316, around Dh120 more than four months ago.

In June, Super 98 was priced at Dh3.95 per litre, Special 95 at Dh3.83, E-Plus 91 at Dh3.76, while diesel stood at Dh4.33 per litre. Super 98 has climbed from Dh2.45 per litre in February to Dh3.95 in June, an increase of more than 61 per cent.

The increases motorists have absorbed over the past four months have been among the sharpest since fuel price deregulation.

The recovery follows a dramatic reversal in the oil market. Brent averaged around $106 per barrel in May, when fears over the Strait of Hormuz pushed crude briefly above $110-$120 during the conflict.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading around $73.18 a barrel on Monday, up slightly on the day but broadly in line with the $72 levels seen before the conflict erupted on February 28. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $69.96 a barrel.

Hansen added that millions of barrels remain loaded on tankers that were unable to leave the Gulf during the disruption, while hundreds more vessels are waiting to load.

"The move lower may appear counterintuitive given that the world has just experienced the largest oil supply disruption on record, resulting in an estimated 1.3 billion barrels of lost production from the Middle East. However, in the short term, the market is no longer focused on the barrels that were lost. Instead, attention has shifted to the barrels that may soon return."

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said the market's attention has shifted from the disruption itself to the return of supply.

Commercial traffic has resumed, and vessel movements have increased significantly compared with the height of the conflict. CNN and MarineTraffic data show traffic through the strait doubled over a 24-hour period to its highest level since late February.

A major reason oil prices have retreated is the gradual recovery in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Around 20 per cent of the world's seaborne oil passes through the waterway, making it one of the most strategically important energy routes globally.

If Brent remains around $72-$74 per barrel through the remainder of June, Super 98 could fall from Dh3.95 towards the Dh3.40-Dh3.60 range, with similar reductions across Special 95 and E-Plus 91.

The official July fuel prices will only be announced at the end of June. The latest rebound in crude prices means any reduction is now likely to be more modest than previously expected.

For consumers, though, the overall trend remains encouraging. Susannah Streeter, Chief Investment Strategist at Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth Club, said: "Fears of a long-lasting global energy crunch induced by the Iran conflict are slinking away, with oil prices sinking back towards pre-crisis levels."

"This complacency is odd and clearly leaves significant upside risk if the supply recovery proves slow — or if we see significant re-escalation."

The latest military exchanges have not completely changed that outlook. Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey, commodities strategists at ING, warned that oil markets may have become too optimistic about how quickly Gulf supplies will fully recover.

"A combination of strategic inventory releases, a collapse in demand from top buyer China and a substantial number of tankers quietly leaving the Arabian Gulf 'dark' had contributed to a small oversupply in some important markets."

Additional factors are also weighing on prices. Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote, said the return of shipping through Hormuz has coincided with weaker demand and improving supply.

"Based on ship-tracking data and anecdotal news, oil seems to be flushing out of the Middle East. Exports are likely back above 80 per cent of the pre-crisis normal, which suggests that the market has flipped from deficit to surplus."

Norbert Rücker, Head of Economics and Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, said ship-tracking data shows the market has already moved from shortage to surplus.

The size of that reduction, though, will ultimately depend on whether the fragile peace process holds over the coming days.

Even so, the latest military exchanges underline how quickly market sentiment can change. As long as Brent remains close to current levels and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues improving, July is expected to break the four-month run of fuel price increases.

The sharp fall in crude prices through most of June means the monthly average remains well below May's level, supporting the case for the first reduction in pump prices since February.

President Donald Trump said Iran had requested a meeting with US officials, although Tehran denied that any meeting had been arranged. Meanwhile, attacks on commercial vessels have raised fresh concerns over shipping safety in the Strait of Hormuz, reinforcing the risk that oil prices could quickly rebound if supply disruptions worsen.

Although technical talks remain scheduled under the 60-day memorandum of understanding signed earlier this month, tensions have risen again after Iran launched fresh missile and drone attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait following new US air strikes over the weekend.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.