UAE petrol prices to drop in July after four months of increases - but by how much?

Super 98 has climbed from Dh2.45 per litre in February to Dh3.95 in June, an increase of more than 61 per cent. A 60-litre tank that cost around Dh147 to fill in February now costs approximately Dh237. For owners of larger SUVs and 4x4s with 80-litre tanks, the cost of a full tank has risen from roughly Dh196 to Dh316.