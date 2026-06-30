UAE slashes fuel prices: How much will you save on petrol, diesel in July?

The UAE Fuel Price Committee cut prices across all fuel grades for July , reflecting the sharp decline in global oil prices through June as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz started to recover and fears of prolonged supply disruptions eased considerably.

Dubai: UAE motorists will pay significantly less to fill up from July 1 after authorities announced the first reduction in fuel prices since the Middle East conflict sent global oil markets soaring four months ago.

While motorists are still paying more than they were four months ago, the July reduction reverses part of the steep increases recorded between March and June.

Diesel users will see even larger savings following the 73-fils-per-litre reduction. Before the conflict began, Super 98 cost Dh2.45 in February, while Special 95 was Dh2.34 and E-Plus was Dh2.26.

While the outlook has improved, energy markets remain sensitive to developments in the Gulf. Fresh missile and drone attacks involving Iran over the weekend briefly pushed oil prices 1 per cent higher on Monday, before dropping as much a day later.

Through June, however, crude prices fell sharply as commercial traffic gradually resumed and diplomatic efforts reduced fears of a prolonged supply shock. Brent recently traded close to $73 a barrel, broadly returning to levels seen before the conflict erupted.

The July revision follows a dramatic turnaround in global oil markets. Brent crude averaged around $106 a barrel in May, when conflict in the Gulf and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices briefly above $110-$120.

Whether motorists see further relief in August will depend largely on global oil prices over the coming weeks. If Brent crude remains close to current levels and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues normalising, UAE fuel prices could continue easing.

The July reduction is the clearest sign yet that the fuel price shock triggered by the Middle East conflict is beginning to ease.

CNN and MarineTraffic data show traffic through the Strait of Hormuz doubled over a 24-hour period last week to its highest level since late February, but commercial shipping still remains below normal levels as higher insurance and freight costs continue to push up oil costs.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.