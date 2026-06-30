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UAE petrol, diesel prices for July 2026 announced

July price revision reflects global oil trends and local market dynamics

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The revised prices will come into effect from July 1, 2026.
The revised prices will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the retail prices for petrol and diesel for July 2026.

Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.40 per litre, compared to Dh3.95 in June, while Special 95 petrol will be set at Dh3.29 per litre, against Dh3.83 last month.

E-Plus petrol will be available at Dh3.21 per litre, compared to Dh3.76 in June.

Diesel prices have dropped to Dh3.60 per litre, down from Dh4.33 the previous month.

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The revised prices will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel prices at the close of each month, in line with prevailing trends in global energy markets.

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