UAE investors look beyond AI stocks: 6 opportunities attracting interest

"There's a whole bunch of other areas outside of AI that have worked really well, and that's where we positioned."

"Just hogging three or four names and being really concentrated actually doesn't work over the long term," Duhra told Bloomberg.

For UAE investors holding Indian equities, the distinction is between domestic-market exposure and technology companies facing potential disruption from AI. Yuan remains cautious about India's IT services sector, while relatively expensive valuations present another consideration.

"If you want to switch out from AI, it should be a candidate," she told Bloomberg.

India is attracting investors seeking to reduce exposure to semiconductor stocks. Its NSE Nifty 50 rose 2% on Friday, completing its strongest week since 2021, while several other Asian markets declined.

Their declines pushed the benchmark to a seven-month low on Friday before it recovered. The index trades at around eight times expected earnings, less than half the S&P 500's multiple, while offering roughly twice the dividend yield, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Its low valuation partly reflects sharply higher earnings forecasts for AI companies.

The selloff exposed the concentration of emerging-market benchmarks. South Korea's SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, together with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), account for almost 30% of MSCI's main emerging-market index.

Their performance shows that strong returns have extended beyond AI stocks. For UAE investors, healthcare offers exposure to pharmaceutical development and industry-specific demand, although substantial gains also mean higher entry prices for new buyers.

For UAE investors, the opportunity is not simply to replace technology shares. It is to assess whether their portfolios offer genuine diversification across companies, sectors and markets rather than relying on the same handful of AI-linked stocks.

Currency exposure also matters. Because the UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar, movements in other currencies can affect returns when overseas investments are converted back into dirhams.

The recent turbulence highlights why a fund's underlying holdings matter as much as its geographical label. An emerging-market fund can appear diversified while remaining heavily exposed to a few semiconductor companies.

Banks and financial companies in Central and Eastern Europe are also attracting attention for their valuations and lower direct exposure to AI infrastructure spending.

"I believe AI will have a major impact on the global economy, but that does not necessarily make AI stocks the best investments going forward," Naess told Bloomberg.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.