Gold: Continues to hold its place as a core hedge against inflation, fiat currency depreciation and geopolitical risk. Prices swung sharply this year, climbing to a record $5,589 an ounce before falling below $4,000 and recovering to around $4,300. In the UAE, 24-karat gold has become relatively cheaper since earlier this month. Its currently trading at Dh517. 22-karat is being priced at Dh478.75, whereas 18-karat gold is trading at Dh 393.50.



18-karat below Dh400 has become a good selling point for most jewelers in the UAE. Madhur Kakkar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, said investors should treat gold as a diversifier within a broader portfolio. "A measured allocation [to gold] can help investors navigate periods of geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility," he said.