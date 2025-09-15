Survey shows Dubai diversifies, Abu Dhabi leans local. Here’s what that means for you
Dubai: If you live in the UAE, chances are you’re already thinking about how best to grow your money.
A new eToro survey of 1,000 UAE investors shows that while Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents approach investing differently, both are optimistic about the economy — and there are lessons in their choices for anyone managing savings or investments.
Dubai investors spread their money across crypto, commodities, foreign stocks, and currencies.
Abu Dhabi investors lean more toward local stocks and see gold and cash as safe bets in volatile times.
What this means for you: Ask yourself — are you spreading risk widely enough like Dubai investors, or do you prefer the safety and familiarity of local assets like Abu Dhabi investors?
Nearly 9 in 10 Abu Dhabi investors hold UAE-listed shares.
Dubai investors also show loyalty to the local market, but with more international exposure.
What this means for you: Having local stocks makes sense in a fast-growing economy, but balance matters. Think about whether adding a mix of regional or global assets could help cushion your portfolio.
Dubai residents often invest for financial independence and early retirement.
Abu Dhabi residents are more likely to invest for retirement security, mortgages, and children’s education.
What this means for you: Your goals shape your portfolio. Be clear about whether you’re investing for short-term security, family commitments, or long-term independence.
Investors in both cities are bullish on the same sectors for the year ahead:
Real estate
Technology
Financial services
Energy
What this means for you: These sectors are seen as the engines of UAE’s future growth. If you’re considering long-term investments, these areas may deserve a closer look.
The takeaway? Dubai and Abu Dhabi investors may play the game differently — one spreading out, the other staying closer to home — but both believe the UAE economy offers resilience and opportunity.
For residents, the question is simple: which strategy fits your life goals better, and what mix will help you get there?
