What this means for you: Having local stocks makes sense in a fast-growing economy, but balance matters. Think about whether adding a mix of regional or global assets could help cushion your portfolio.

What this means for you: Ask yourself — are you spreading risk widely enough like Dubai investors, or do you prefer the safety and familiarity of local assets like Abu Dhabi investors?

A new eToro survey of 1,000 UAE investors shows that while Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents approach investing differently, both are optimistic about the economy — and there are lessons in their choices for anyone managing savings or investments.

Dubai: If you live in the UAE, chances are you’re already thinking about how best to grow your money.

For residents, the question is simple: which strategy fits your life goals better, and what mix will help you get there?

The takeaway? Dubai and Abu Dhabi investors may play the game differently — one spreading out, the other staying closer to home — but both believe the UAE economy offers resilience and opportunity.

What this means for you: These sectors are seen as the engines of UAE’s future growth. If you’re considering long-term investments, these areas may deserve a closer look.

What this means for you: Your goals shape your portfolio. Be clear about whether you’re investing for short-term security, family commitments, or long-term independence.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.