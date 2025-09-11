Dubai Investments eyes IPO for DIP to tap into real estate boom

The wider Dubai property market has seen rapid gains in recent years, fueled by relaxed visa policies and rising demand from end-users. Residential prices have surged more than 70% over the past four years, driving construction and development activity across the emirate.

Sources familiar with the matter also indicated to Bloomberg that the development could be valued between Dh8 billion and Dh10 billion ($2.2 billion–$2.7 billion), though Bin Kalban declined to comment on the valuation.

"We will use the proceeds to expand, and we have plans for other parks," Bin Kalban said.

Established in 1997, Dubai Investments Park is home to over 160,000 residents and features warehouses, hotels, retail centers, schools, and healthcare facilities. The development is strategically located near Al Maktoum International Airport, which is undergoing a $35 billion expansion.

Bin Kalban said Dubai Investments is evaluating options for strategic investors and private placements. He added that other subsidiaries, such as Emirates Glass LLC and district cooling operator Emicool LLC, may consider public listings in the future as they grow.

The real estate rally has encouraged other listings in the UAE. In May, Dubai Holding’s subsidiary, DHAM Investments LLC, raised Dh2.1 billion ($584 million ) through the initial public offering of the Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest listed residential-focused REIT.

Dubai Investments, with interests in around 30 companies spanning manufacturing, real estate, and financial services, has benefited from these trends, with its shares up 32% this year versus a 15% rise in the Dubai benchmark index. The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate’s sovereign wealth vehicle, remains the firm’s largest shareholder.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.