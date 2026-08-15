Investors are watching AI spending, earnings and cash flow for signs of deeper trouble
Dubai: Investors have grown used to sudden bouts of selling in AI-linked stocks, but analysts say the recurring swings are less about discovering new risks and more about fresh evidence forcing markets to reconsider how much companies are spending and how long it will take for those investments to pay off.
The concerns themselves are familiar. AI valuations remain high, technology companies are committing large sums to infrastructure and investors are waiting to see whether revenue and earnings eventually justify that spending. The pressure tends to return when earnings, capital expenditure plans or new technology developments alter those assumptions.
Wael Makarem, Financial Markets Strategist lead at Exness, said markets constantly react to new information that can change expectations around the economics of the sector.
“Investors react to new inputs, including news headlines, corporate actions, earnings, guidance or technological breakthroughs, which can affect the economics of the industry, investors’ expectations and market direction,” he said.
Broader market conditions can make those moves more pronounced. Geopolitical uncertainty, leveraged positions and crowded trades can prompt investors to cut exposure faster when confidence weakens, Makarem said.
Capital expenditure has become one of the main pressure points because investors are looking for evidence that the money being committed to AI infrastructure is generating sufficient returns.
Makarem said rising investment without a corresponding increase in revenue can trigger selling, while weaker-than-expected cloud revenue, earnings misses and higher memory costs can put pressure on companies across the AI supply chain.
Cheaper and increasingly capable Chinese AI models have added another question over how much infrastructure ultimately needs to be built and at what pace.
Madhur Kakkar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, said the market often reacts when the expected payback from that spending changes.
A fresh bout of AI-related selling is usually triggered by a change in the payback equation rather than valuation alone. High multiples are tolerated as long as investors believe the returns will arrive. What breaks that tolerance is often good news that comes with a much bigger bill attached
Kakkar pointed to Alphabet raising its 2026 capital-spending guidance in late July to between $195 billion and $205 billion from $180 billion to $190 billion previously. He said the subsequent market reaction reflected renewed scrutiny of whether future returns would justify the additional investment.
High valuations can remain acceptable for months when companies continue beating earnings expectations and analysts keep lifting profit forecasts.
The problem emerges when those expectations stop rising. Makarem said investors may still believe in the quality of a company while deciding that its prospective growth no longer justifies the share price.
“A stock trading at a very high multiple can continue rising if earnings are growing even faster than investors expected. If earnings expectations are revised down, the same valuation multiple can suddenly look excessive,” he said.
AI stocks are particularly sensitive because their prices already incorporate expectations for years of strong growth, leaving less room when results disappoint.
Kakkar said expensive valuations are easier for investors to tolerate while earnings forecasts continue moving higher, but that relationship changes when upgrades begin to flatten.
“There is also a behavioral element in a strong AI rally; many investors own the leading names, partly because being underweight carries its own risk. When momentum turns, that holding becomes harder to defend and selling accelerates,” he said.
AI-related news can also become the trigger for a wider market move when investors are already concerned about interest rates, economic growth, geopolitical risk or stretched equity valuations.
Makarem said the breadth of the selling can help investors judge whether they are seeing profit-taking in a small group of expensive stocks or a wider deterioration in market risk appetite.
If only a handful of highly valued AI stocks are falling while earnings expectations for the broader market remain intact, that is more consistent with a rotation or profit-taking episode. If the selling spreads to profitable technology companies, semiconductors, infrastructure providers and eventually the wider market, it becomes a more significant signal about risk appetite
Kakkar sees another distinction emerging within the AI trade, with investors increasingly separating companies spending heavily on infrastructure from those positioned to earn directly from that investment.
He cited Moody’s estimates that the largest hyperscalers could spend around $785 billion this year and close to $1 trillion in 2027, leaving investors focused on where acceptable returns from that money will ultimately emerge.
A more lasting correction would require deterioration in the fundamentals supporting AI investment, rather than another temporary change in sentiment.
Makarem said a material reduction in AI capital spending by hyperscalers combined with slower AI-related revenue growth would give investors stronger grounds to question current earnings assumptions.
“The biggest risk would be a fundamental deterioration in the AI investment cycle and AI companies’ margins and revenue. If hyperscalers and other major technology companies begin to materially reduce AI capital expenditure, while AI-related revenue growth simultaneously slows, investors would have a much stronger reason to question the earnings assumptions supporting current valuations,” he said.
Higher interest rates, weaker economic growth, falling corporate earnings and greater geopolitical risks could add to any decline.
Kakkar said financing is another area to watch, particularly if companies increasingly rely on debt to fund large AI investment programmes.
“Two things would turn periodic AI concerns into a lasting correction, and it is not sentiment. Financing would have to tighten alongside a sustained run of disappointing earnings,” he said.
He pointed to the Bank for International Settlements’ June annual report, which he said noted that spending commitments were running ahead of earnings and free cash flow at some of the largest hyperscalers, leaving some companies to issue debt to fund the gap.
Both analysts said share-price declines alone do not show that the AI investment story has fundamentally changed.
Makarem said strong revenue and earnings growth, continued customer spending and tangible returns from capital expenditure would suggest periodic corrections remain part of normal market volatility.
Repeated earnings misses, weaker guidance, slowing AI revenue and continued heavy spending without adequate returns would point to greater fundamental risk.
Kakkar said investors should concentrate on the numbers behind the share price.
“The distinction lies in the estimates behind the price rather than the price itself. If shares fall while AI revenues, cloud demand and earnings forecasts hold up alongside capital spending, that is volatility. The warning sign is capital expenditure that keeps rising while revenues, margins and free cash flow fail to follow, and companies fund that gap increasingly through debt rather than operating cash flow,” he said.
Portfolio concentration is also relevant for investors who may own substantial exposure to large technology companies through broad market funds. Kakkar noted that the 10 largest S&P 500 constituents account for more than one-third of the index.
The recurring AI sell-offs therefore leave investors with a more advance set of measures to follow than the share price alone, including earnings expectations, revenue growth, capital spending, margins, free cash flow and how companies finance the next stage of the AI buildout.