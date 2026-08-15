Dubai: Investors have grown used to sudden bouts of selling in AI-linked stocks, but analysts say the recurring swings are less about discovering new risks and more about fresh evidence forcing markets to reconsider how much companies are spending and how long it will take for those investments to pay off.

The concerns themselves are familiar. AI valuations remain high, technology companies are committing large sums to infrastructure and investors are waiting to see whether revenue and earnings eventually justify that spending. The pressure tends to return when earnings, capital expenditure plans or new technology developments alter those assumptions.

He pointed to the Bank for International Settlements’ June annual report, which he said noted that spending commitments were running ahead of earnings and free cash flow at some of the largest hyperscalers, leaving some companies to issue debt to fund the gap.

“The distinction lies in the estimates behind the price rather than the price itself. If shares fall while AI revenues, cloud demand and earnings forecasts hold up alongside capital spending, that is volatility. The warning sign is capital expenditure that keeps rising while revenues, margins and free cash flow fail to follow, and companies fund that gap increasingly through debt rather than operating cash flow,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.