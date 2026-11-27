German software giant SAP reviews workforce in AI-focused overhaul
Europe's largest technology company, SAP, is weighing plans to cut at least 10,000 jobs as it accelerates its shift towards artificial intelligence, in a restructuring that could affect at least 9 per cent of its global workforce.
The German software giant is reviewing roles across departments, including product development, engineering and sales, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein pushes to transform the business around an AI-first strategy, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
SAP SE is preparing a plan to eliminate at least 10,000 positions as it reshapes its software business for the artificial intelligence era, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The proposed restructuring could affect at least 9 per cent of the German software giant's global workforce, the people told Bloomberg, asking not to be identified because discussions are ongoing.
The final number of job cuts has not been determined and could change following negotiations with labour representatives, Bloomberg reported.
SAP employs more than 110,000 people worldwide.
The proposed cuts come as Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein accelerates efforts to reposition SAP around an AI-first strategy.
SAP, Europe's most valuable software company, has reorganised its executive board twice this year as part of the push, with two of its six board members set to leave the Walldorf-based company in March, Bloomberg reported.
The company's leadership is also reviewing how it develops and sells software products, with a focus on integrating AI capabilities across its applications.
All departments have been asked to identify potential areas for cuts, with product and engineering, as well as sales, among the key areas under review, according to people familiar with the discussions cited by Bloomberg.
Klein took over most of the responsibilities of product chief Muhammad Alam this year after Alam decided not to renew his contract, which expires in March.
Sales chief Thomas Saueressig, who was given an expanded role earlier this year, also announced last week that he would leave SAP to become chief executive of Ionos Group SE.
SAP said it regularly reviews its organisational structure but declined to comment on whether job cuts were planned.
“SAP continuously reviews its organisation to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs,” the company said in a statement.
SAP has previously undertaken major workforce restructuring, announcing plans in 2024 to eliminate around 10,000 positions as part of a transformation programme.
That exercise cost approximately €3 billion ($3.3 billion) and took more than a year to complete. It was largely implemented through voluntary departures and employee retraining, while the company's overall workforce remained relatively stable as it recruited for new roles, Bloomberg reported.
In Germany, where SAP has its largest employee base, the labour council negotiated an employment guarantee covering workers until 2028.
SAP Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam said at a Morgan Stanley conference last week that the company's headcount had increased slightly during the year.
He added that he “would be really surprised” if that trend did not reverse.