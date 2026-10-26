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Apple cuts 400+ jobs, directors sacked as new CEO John Ternus swings the axe: report

Apple's new CEO reshapes workforce with AI-driven job cuts and structural changes

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Apple cuts 400+ jobs, directors sacked as new CEO John Ternus swings the axe: report

Apple is trimming its workforce under new CEO John Ternus, with cuts so far hitting its AI and mixed-reality teams and a layer of hardware managers, according to tech media reports.

More than 200 people were affected in August, including at least 60 in the Vision Group, and "dozens" of engineering program managers have since been cut.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects more.

A reported plan to replace 5,000 AppleCare employees with AI is on hold. Apple, long known for avoiding large layoffs, has not announced a company-wide reduction.

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What has been cut

  • August: Siri and Vision Pro. Apple laid off roughly 200 people, about 100 from the Vision Products Group and about 100 from Siri and related software teams. A California WARN filing covers 147 of those roles, 79 at Apple Park in Cupertino and 68 across two Sunnyvale offices.

  • All are permanent, with separations dated October 19 and 20. Reporting tied the Siri cuts relate to an internal architectural change driven by AI integration.

  • Bloomberg reported the broader cuts on Aug. 21, 2026. California’s official WARN report lists all 147 affected California positions as permanent layoffs effective Oct. 19.

  • September: managers/directors. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Ternus removed engineering program managers from hardware, including roughly half a dozen directors. Affected employees reportedly have "weeks" to find another internal job or face layoffs later this year, according to Tikr Apple.

  • October report: Tech America reported on Oct. 21 that "restructuring" has led to cuts in Apple sales jobs. "Apple is reportedly eliminating several sales positions as part of a restructuring aimed at simplifying how the company sells its devices and services to businesses, educational institutions and government agencies", the tech site stated, citing Bloomberg. "The reductions affect employees responsible for managing corporate, education and government accounts," it added.

  • Scale: Apple’s total across 2026 rounds remains under 500 confirmed positions out of roughly 166,000 employees, well under 1%, TechTimes reported.

The 5,000-job plan

In August, Apple told Bloomberg's Gurman it will create new roles as part of the change while also affecting a limited number of existing roles.

According to Gurman, Apple seriously contemplated laying off 5,000 AppleCare employees around July and replacing them with AI, but that plan has been "cancelled".

Apple is reportedly no longer looking to take that step, though it remains to be seen if the tech giant will revisit it.

MacRumors reported that US and Canadian callers now have a good chance of reaching an AI support assistant.

Ternus became CEO on September 1, with Tim Cook becoming executive chairman.

Gurman says Ternus wants fewer people and fewer layers, and that the future of Vision Pro is under serious "review".

What’s next

  • Gurman believes the program-manager cuts are only the beginning and says Apple has contemplated broader layoffs than those so far.

  • Some employees expect further reductions before year-end or in early 2027.

  • Apple hasn’t published a headcount and the figures come from Bloomberg’s reporting as relayed by other sites, not from Apple itself.

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