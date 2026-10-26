August: Siri and Vision Pro. Apple laid off roughly 200 people, about 100 from the Vision Products Group and about 100 from Siri and related software teams. A California WARN filing covers 147 of those roles, 79 at Apple Park in Cupertino and 68 across two Sunnyvale offices.

All are permanent, with separations dated October 19 and 20. Reporting tied the Siri cuts relate to an internal architectural change driven by AI integration.

Bloomberg reported the broader cuts on Aug. 21, 2026. California’s official WARN report lists all 147 affected California positions as permanent layoffs effective Oct. 19.

September: managers/directors. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Ternus removed engineering program managers from hardware, including roughly half a dozen directors. Affected employees reportedly have "weeks" to find another internal job or face layoffs later this year, according to Tikr Apple.

October report: Tech America reported on Oct. 21 that "restructuring" has led to cuts in Apple sales jobs. "Apple is reportedly eliminating several sales positions as part of a restructuring aimed at simplifying how the company sells its devices and services to businesses, educational institutions and government agencies", the tech site stated, citing Bloomberg. "The reductions affect employees responsible for managing corporate, education and government accounts," it added.