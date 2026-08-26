More than 200 jobs affected: About 100 cuts are in the Vision Pro organization and another 100 in Siri and software teams.

Vision Pro gaming team largely shut down: Apple is substantially reducing its internal effort to develop gaming features for the headset.

Immersive Video scaled back: Apple plans to produce fewer videos internally and rely more heavily on outside producers.

Siri is being rebuilt around AI: The restructuring reflects a new technical architecture and a shift toward an AI-powered Siri.

Apple's Intelligent Systems Experience team is also affected: The group works on integrating AI capabilities into Apple's devices and software.

Vision Pro isn't being abandoned: Apple has told employees that the headset and visionOS remain part of its product strategy.