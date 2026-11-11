Taking Ozempic or Wegovy for weight loss? New regulatory warning issued

For patients using these medicines, the key question is how common the condition is, what symptoms to watch for and whether the warning means they should reconsider their treatment.

The warning concerns non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition that develops when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced. The optic nerve carries visual information from the eye to the brain, and damage can lead to sudden loss of vision.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered a new safety warning for a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, following a review of clinical trials and reports of vision-related complications.

Dubai: Millions of people worldwide taking medicines such as Ozempic and Wegovy for diabetes or weight loss are being alerted to a rare but potentially serious eye condition that can cause sudden, sometimes permanent, vision loss.

That translates into a small difference in absolute numbers. It also means the vast majority of patients in the reviewed trials did not experience the condition.

An examination of more than 125 clinical trials found approximately six cases of NAION for every 100,000 patients who used a GLP-1 medicine for at least a year.

The FDA's reported action concerns the wider GLP-1 medicine category, rather than a single brand. The regulatory development is particularly relevant to people who use these treatments over extended periods.

These drugs are used to manage type 2 diabetes or obesity, depending on the product and its approved indications. They work through hormone-related pathways that help regulate blood sugar, appetite and food intake.

The medicines identified in the report include Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain semaglutide, and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain tirzepatide.

The warning also matters because some patients taking these medicines already have conditions associated with NAION. The FDA identifies diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, sleep apnoea, anaemia and kidney disease among potential risk factors.

Patients who develop NAION should discuss whether to continue treatment with their doctor. The FDA advises healthcare professionals to consider discontinuing the medicine if NAION develops, unless the treatment benefits clearly outweigh the risks.

The FDA has not recommended that everyone taking GLP-1 medicines stop treatment. Instead, it is requiring manufacturers to update their safety information so patients and doctors can make informed decisions.

One of the most important details in the FDA's warning is that NAION can develop without pain. Patients may notice a sudden change in vision, sometimes when they wake up in the morning.

The new US labelling requirement does not itself establish a change to prescribing rules in the UAE. It does give patients taking these medicines another safety issue to discuss with their treating doctors.

For people currently receiving treatment, the FDA's message is therefore one of awareness rather than a blanket recommendation to discontinue medication. The reported complication remains rare, but sudden changes in eyesight require immediate medical attention.

Eli Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Zepbound, said the FDA's communication applies to the wider GLP-1 medicine category and does not identify findings specific to its products. The company said it was evaluating the regulatory update.

The FDA also conducted a separate real-world study involving patients with type 2 diabetes. That analysis found a statistically significant increase in NAION risk when GLP-1 medicines were compared with one category of diabetes treatments, but not when compared with another.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.