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Mubadala buys $200 million stake in UK-Ireland power link Greenlink

Abu Dhabi investor buys into Greenlink as power grids face rising demand

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Mubadala buys $200 million stake in UK-Ireland power link Greenlink
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Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company has acquired $200 million of Equitix’s stake in Greenlink, a subsea electricity interconnector linking Great Britain with Ireland, in a deal that expands the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor’s presence in European energy infrastructure.

Greenlink is a 504-megawatt high-voltage subsea interconnector spanning about 190 kilometres between Ireland and Great Britain. The asset is operated through a joint venture between Equitix and Baltic Cable and is regulated by Ofgem and Ireland’s Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

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Greenlink uses high-voltage direct current technology, which is designed for efficient long-distance power transmission. Its nominal capacity is equivalent to powering about 380,000 homes, giving the asset a direct role in supporting electricity supply between the UK and Ireland.

The interconnector helps move electricity across borders, supports renewable energy integration and gives power markets more flexibility when supply and demand shift. That is becoming increasingly important as more wind, solar and other low-carbon energy enters the grid.

Greenlink has also been designated as a Project of Common Interest by the European Union, reflecting its role in regional energy security and the development of a more integrated European power market.

Mubadala expands energy infrastructure push

The deal aligns with Mubadala’s strategy of investing in infrastructure assets linked to long-term global themes, including energy transition, grid modernisation and resilient power systems.

“As power markets evolve, interconnectors are becoming increasingly important in supporting cross-border electricity flows and facilitating the integration of renewable energy and grid stability," said Karim El Jazzar, Head of Europe and MENA, Infrastructure, Mubadala. "Our partnership with Equitix delivers on this strategy by strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the energy transition across European markets.”

The investment also reflects Mubadala’s growing focus on regulated infrastructure assets, where long-term demand is supported by energy security needs and the shift toward cleaner power.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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