Shopper-favourite 22-karat gold rises to Dh397 a gram, bringing it closer to Dh400 mark
Dubai: Gold rates touched a new record high in the UAE on Friday, with the shopper-favourite 22-karat at Dh397 - closer than ever to the Dh400 mark.
The price for the precious metal stood at Dh420.13 per gram for 24-karat, up compared with Dh418.67 seen on Thursday. 22-karat was up Dh2 per gram from yesterday.
Sellers may see a windfall as tourists and investors rush in. And for investors, gold is once again proving to be the ultimate safe haven in a world of unstable currencies and ballooning debt.
