GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai gold prices surge to new record highs as 22k nears Dh400 again

Shopper-favourite 22-karat gold rises to Dh397 a gram, bringing it closer to Dh400 mark

Last updated:
By A Staff Reporter
1 MIN READ
How soon before a gram of 22K gold in Dubai costs Dh400?
How soon before a gram of 22K gold in Dubai costs Dh400?
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Gold rates touched a new record high in the UAE on Friday, with the shopper-favourite 22-karat at Dh397 - closer than ever to the Dh400 mark.

The price for the precious metal stood at Dh420.13 per gram for 24-karat, up compared with Dh418.67 seen on Thursday. 22-karat was up Dh2 per gram from yesterday.

For UAE residents, this is no abstract forecast. Higher gold prices mean jewellery shoppers in Dubai’s souks will pay more for bangles, chains, and rings. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait).

Sellers may see a windfall as tourists and investors rush in. And for investors, gold is once again proving to be the ultimate safe haven in a world of unstable currencies and ballooning debt.

Related Topics:
Dubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How soon before a gram of 22K gold in Dubai costs Dh400?

Dubai gold rate moves closer to Dh400

3m read
Having a closer look at the price? UAE gold shoppers face a new price reality.

Dubai gold price sets record on Day 1 of new season

3m read
This week, the Dubai gold price has risen by over Dh6 to a gram.

Dubai gold price just Dh1 away from record high

2m read
Will 1 gram of 22K soon surge past Dh400 in the UAE?

Should UAE shoppers worry about gold at Dh400 a gram?

3m read