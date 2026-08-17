Workforce across DIEZ zones rose 24%, while startup investments increased during H1
Dubai: Occupancy across Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity reached 96% during the first half of 2026, while the number of companies operating across the three economic zones increased 13% from a year earlier.
The workforce across the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority’s three zones grew 24% compared with H1 2025, alongside continued investment in new infrastructure, startups and technology-focused businesses.
The results achieved by DIEZ during the first half of 2026 reflect the resilience of its economic model and its ability to sustain growth amid the rapid transformations within the global economy. They also reinforce the continued confidence of companies and investors in Dubai's competitive business environment that supports expansion and creates new opportunities.Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ
DIEZ launched a number of expansion projects at Dubai Silicon Oasis during the first half, including District IO and Block 14.
District IO is backed by an Dh11 billion investment and is intended to provide infrastructure for future technologies, research, development and innovation.
The first phase of Block 14 carries an investment of Dh1.8 billion and will include one commercial building, two residential buildings, a retail district and connections to the Metro network.
The development is located next to the future Dubai Metro Blue Line station, with the first phase scheduled for completion in 2029, coinciding with the planned opening of the Blue Line.
The 96% occupancy rate, alongside the growth in the number of companies and employees, demonstrates strong demand for our economic zones and confidence in the business environment they provide. It also reflects the ability of our zones to provide an advanced and flexible business environment capable of keeping pace with the evolving needs of companies.Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ
Oraseya Capital, DIEZ’s investment arm, invested in 15 startups during the first half of 2026, including companies specialising in artificial intelligence technologies.
The number of new investments was 25% higher than in H1 2025.
According to MAGNiTT’s H1 2026 ranking, Oraseya remained the UAE’s most active investor by number of deals for the third consecutive year. It was also ranked the country’s most active early-stage investor and placed second across the MENA region in both categories.
Recent investments included Takeem, a proptech platform specialising in rent guarantee solutions, and Revora, an AI-powered e-commerce platform serving GCC markets.
Oraseya’s Sandbox programme attracted 771 applications for its eighth cohort, with 16 companies selected following 28 selection committee meetings.
Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus also recorded higher activity during the period, with new company registrations increasing 57% compared with H1 2025.
The number of companies specialising in artificial intelligence grew 95% during the same period.