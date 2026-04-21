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Dubai’s DIEZ posts 19.4% revenue growth in 2025, profit up 17.8%

Over 5,000 firms drive growth as DIEZ boosts Dubai’s investment appeal

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Dubai Silicon Oasis, a 15-minute city for business and sustainable living, dedicated to fostering knowledge and Innovation, operating under DIEZ.
Dubai Silicon Oasis, a 15-minute city for business and sustainable living, dedicated to fostering knowledge and Innovation, operating under DIEZ.
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Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority reported strong financial results for 2025 on Tuesday, with revenues rising 19.4 per cent and net profits up 17.8 per cent compared to the previous year, underscoring the resilience of its integrated business model.

Announcing the results on X, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said the performance reflects the authority’s growing role in strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness and supporting long-term economic growth.

“The results underscore the resilience of our operational model and our growing role in strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness,” Sheikh Ahmed said, adding that the authority will continue investing in its ecosystem to enhance future readiness and support sustainable expansion.

Established in 2021, DIEZ brings together three of Dubai’s key economic zones — Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity — under a single platform designed to streamline services and boost investor appeal.

According to its website, the authority now has more than 5,000 registered companies across more than 20 industries.

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What DIEZ is doing amid war

The latest growth comes amid broader efforts to reinforce business resilience. Just last week, DIEZ introduced a series of flexible economic measures to support companies operating within its zones.

The measures aim to reduce operational pressures on businesses by stabilising rental rates upon contract renewal and waiving selected administrative fees, such as late licence renewal penalties, until conditions stabilise, thereby providing companies with greater flexibility in managing compliance requirements.

As part of the measures, DIEZ is also offering companies the option to pay rent in monthly instalments, with a full waiver of instalment-related fees. This measure is designed to enhance liquidity and support business continuity during the temporary regional situation, said DIEZ.

The measures also include a three-month deferral of shareholder amendment fees, along with a waiver of fees associated with company restructuring and authorised capital amendments. These steps aim to support companies in restructuring operations and evolving their business models with greater agility.

In addition, the measures provide a three-month deferral of fees for licence activity amendments, offering companies greater flexibility to expand or realign their activities in response to market demands and emerging opportunities across sectors.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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