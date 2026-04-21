Over 5,000 firms drive growth as DIEZ boosts Dubai’s investment appeal
Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority reported strong financial results for 2025 on Tuesday, with revenues rising 19.4 per cent and net profits up 17.8 per cent compared to the previous year, underscoring the resilience of its integrated business model.
Announcing the results on X, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said the performance reflects the authority’s growing role in strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness and supporting long-term economic growth.
“The results underscore the resilience of our operational model and our growing role in strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness,” Sheikh Ahmed said, adding that the authority will continue investing in its ecosystem to enhance future readiness and support sustainable expansion.
Established in 2021, DIEZ brings together three of Dubai’s key economic zones — Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity — under a single platform designed to streamline services and boost investor appeal.
According to its website, the authority now has more than 5,000 registered companies across more than 20 industries.
The latest growth comes amid broader efforts to reinforce business resilience. Just last week, DIEZ introduced a series of flexible economic measures to support companies operating within its zones.
The measures aim to reduce operational pressures on businesses by stabilising rental rates upon contract renewal and waiving selected administrative fees, such as late licence renewal penalties, until conditions stabilise, thereby providing companies with greater flexibility in managing compliance requirements.
As part of the measures, DIEZ is also offering companies the option to pay rent in monthly instalments, with a full waiver of instalment-related fees. This measure is designed to enhance liquidity and support business continuity during the temporary regional situation, said DIEZ.
The measures also include a three-month deferral of shareholder amendment fees, along with a waiver of fees associated with company restructuring and authorised capital amendments. These steps aim to support companies in restructuring operations and evolving their business models with greater agility.
In addition, the measures provide a three-month deferral of fees for licence activity amendments, offering companies greater flexibility to expand or realign their activities in response to market demands and emerging opportunities across sectors.