Dubai: Dubai CommerCity is set to add more than 91,000 square metres of new space in a Phase 2 expansion involving investments of more than Dh1.8 billion , as Dubai steps up its push to build its digital economy and trade infrastructure.

"Together, these will add more than 91,000 square metres (sqm) of new office space. Within the Logistics Cluster, Phase Two will introduce ‘The Hive’, a 5,600 sqm facility that provides an alternative logistics model through its vertical design, which optimises available space while meeting the needs of digital commerce," it said.

“Dubai CommerCity is entering a new phase in its contribution to the growth of the digital economy as it prepares to deliver the second phase of its expansion, adding more than 91,000 sqm of new space with investments exceeding Dh1.8 billion,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

The expansion will span three clusters — Business, Logistics and Social — and will be delivered in two phases, with the first scheduled for the first quarter of 2027 and the second targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028, according to project details released alongside the announcement.

That growth has been accompanied by increasing activity in technology and digital businesses. At DIEZ’s Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, new company registrations increased 57 per cent year-on-year in the first half, while registrations of AI-focused companies rose 95 per cent, according to DIEZ.

DIEZ’s three zones — Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity — recorded an occupancy rate of 96 per cent in the first half of 2026. The number of companies operating across the zones rose 13 per cent year-on-year, while their combined workforce increased 24 per cent.

He said the expansion would “further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for the digital economy and the future of trade”, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.