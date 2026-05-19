DP World attracts Dh854m in investments at Jafza in first four months of 2026

Dubai: DP World said it attracted Dh854 million in investments across Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) during the first four months of 2026, reflecting continued investor demand for Dubai’s trade and industrial hub.

DP World said momentum continued through March and April, with more than 43% of the total commitments by value signed during the two months.

“It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade, logistics and industrial activity,” he said. “As demand continues to grow, we remain focused on enhancing our infrastructure and capabilities to support our customers and deliver sustainable, long-term value.”

“We are seeing a clear shift towards long-term investment, with many large tenants choosing to anchor their regional and global operations in Dubai for the coming decades,” he said.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones at DP World, said the scale of the commitments, particularly in sectors such as food and healthcare, highlights how businesses are prioritising resilience alongside growth.

Jafza is home to more than 12,000 businesses and continues to support Dubai’s trade and industrial growth. Located near Jebel Ali Port, the free zone provides sea, air, and land connectivity, enabling companies to serve markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.