DP World attracts Dh854m in investments at Jafza in first four months of 2026

DP World said over 43% of total investment commitments were signed in March and April
Dubai: DP World said it attracted Dh854 million in investments across Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) during the first four months of 2026, reflecting continued investor demand for Dubai’s trade and industrial hub.
The investments represent commitments made by Jafza tenants to develop and expand facilities across manufacturing, logistics, food production, healthcare, vehicle handling, and heavy equipment sectors.
DP World said momentum continued through March and April, with more than 43% of the total commitments by value signed during the two months.
The investments include manufacturers of steel, food products, and furniture expanding production capacity, healthcare-related businesses investing in long-term operations in Dubai, and third-party logistics providers strengthening warehousing operations.
The commitments also include finished vehicle logistics operators investing in spaces for vehicle handling and heavy equipment traders serving construction and industrial customers.
Jafza is home to more than 12,000 businesses and continues to support Dubai’s trade and industrial growth. Located near Jebel Ali Port, the free zone provides sea, air, and land connectivity, enabling companies to serve markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones at DP World, said the scale of the commitments, particularly in sectors such as food and healthcare, highlights how businesses are prioritising resilience alongside growth.
“We are seeing a clear shift towards long-term investment, with many large tenants choosing to anchor their regional and global operations in Dubai for the coming decades,” he said.
Al Hashmi added that the momentum reflects the strength of DP World’s integrated ecosystem and its business continuity programmes, which helped keep cargo moving despite recent disruptions.
“It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade, logistics and industrial activity,” he said. “As demand continues to grow, we remain focused on enhancing our infrastructure and capabilities to support our customers and deliver sustainable, long-term value.”