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China Securities opens Dubai office to connect Chinese and Middle East investors

Beijing investment bank sets up DIFC office to serve Middle East clients and investors

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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China Securities opens Dubai office to connect Chinese and Middle East investors
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Dubai: China Securities has established a regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre, giving the Beijing-headquartered investment bank a base to serve clients and investors across the Middle East.

The publicly listed securities firm has received a licence from the DIFC Authority and has also been authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

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The Dubai office will support China Securities’ work with clients, investors and financial institutions across the region while strengthening links between Chinese, UAE and international capital markets.

Dubai base for regional expansion

China Securities operates across equity and debt capital markets, investment banking, asset management and institutional services.

Its presence in DIFC gives the group a regional base for its international expansion and its engagement with investors across the Middle East.

The move follows sustained engagement between DIFC and China Securities, with the financial centre working with the bank on opportunities available through Dubai and the wider regional market.

Chinese financial presence grows

China Securities becomes the latest Chinese investment bank to establish a presence in DIFC, joining a group that includes Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation, China Merchants Bank International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

China’s five largest banks together account for more than 30% of total assets in DIFC’s Banking and Capital Markets sector.

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