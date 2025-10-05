The timing aligns with growing momentum in the Gulf’s capital markets. Economic diversification, relaxed ownership rules, and a steady pipeline of IPOs have drawn record investor participation. Liquidity across regional exchanges has surged, making them more accessible and attractive to both institutional and retail investors.

Through Emirates NBD Securities’ digital platforms, investors can now trade seamlessly across the region from one account. The integration brings together banking, brokerage, and investment services under one roof — a move designed to simplify cross-border investing.

The brokerage arm of Emirates NBD — one of the region’s largest banking groups — now connects clients to exchanges in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, in addition to its existing access to Dubai (DFM), Abu Dhabi (ADX), and Saudi Arabia (Tadawul).

“With this expansion, they can reach every major GCC market through a single app and a dedicated brokerage team,” she said. “Few providers can match this breadth, and we are proud to extend it while continuing to rank among the UAE’s leading brokers.”

“Capital markets in the GCC are opening new possibilities,” said Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD. “By expanding access through one platform, Emirates NBD Securities is making it simpler for our clients to tap into these opportunities. Being the UAE’s only bank-backed broker to offer full GCC access sets us apart.”

