Emirates NBD Securities opens GCC markets to UAE investors

Broker expands trading access to Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Emirates NBD Securities has expanded its trading reach, giving UAE investors direct access to all key stock markets across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The brokerage arm of Emirates NBD — one of the region’s largest banking groups — now connects clients to exchanges in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, in addition to its existing access to Dubai (DFM), Abu Dhabi (ADX), and Saudi Arabia (Tadawul).

Gateway to Gulf’s growth story

Through Emirates NBD Securities’ digital platforms, investors can now trade seamlessly across the region from one account. The integration brings together banking, brokerage, and investment services under one roof — a move designed to simplify cross-border investing.

The timing aligns with growing momentum in the Gulf’s capital markets. Economic diversification, relaxed ownership rules, and a steady pipeline of IPOs have drawn record investor participation. Liquidity across regional exchanges has surged, making them more accessible and attractive to both institutional and retail investors.

Strength, trust behind platform

Ranked among the UAE’s top three brokers by trading volumes, Emirates NBD Securities leverages the financial scale and stability of the Emirates NBD Group.

“Capital markets in the GCC are opening new possibilities,” said Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD. “By expanding access through one platform, Emirates NBD Securities is making it simpler for our clients to tap into these opportunities. Being the UAE’s only bank-backed broker to offer full GCC access sets us apart.”

Expanding choice, convenience

Hessa Al Mulla, General Manager of Emirates NBD Securities, said investors now expect choice, convenience, and ease when trading across borders.

“With this expansion, they can reach every major GCC market through a single app and a dedicated brokerage team,” she said. “Few providers can match this breadth, and we are proud to extend it while continuing to rank among the UAE’s leading brokers.”

Why it matters for UAE investors

  • Broader access: Trade directly on seven GCC exchanges.

  • Integrated experience: Banking and brokerage under one platform.

  • Regional reach: Tap into diverse growth stories from oil, finance, and logistics to tech and tourism.

  • Backed by strength: Supported by one of the Middle East’s most trusted financial groups.

For UAE investors seeking regional diversification and exposure to emerging Gulf opportunities, Emirates NBD Securities’ latest move marks a significant step toward borderless investing within the GCC.

