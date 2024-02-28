Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is steadily solidifying its role as the go-to bank for UAE-Chinese and Sino-MENA trade and investment, with plans to triple revenue from its China business by 2026, the bank said in a release on Wednesday.
FAB added that it has grown from strength to strength in China – from being the first foreign bank to obtain a Chinese currency (RMB) license from day one of its operations to becoming an official strategic partner for leading state corporates and delivering multiple success stories for Chinese clients seeking trade finance, corporate finance and access to global markets.
Building on these foundations, the group is targeting Dh300 million in annual revenue from its China operations by 2026.
FAB Group CEO Hana Al Rostamani said: “China continues to be a priority for First Abu Dhabi Bank, and we are committed to expand our business there while fostering Chinese engagement in the GCC and Egypt. As the UAE’s largest bank and a regional financial powerhouse, we look forward to facilitating more vital corridor trade and investment between the two regions and using our experience, expertise and network to drive transformative growth and development for both markets.”
Recently, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, Zhang Yiming, recognised the bank for its ‘vote of confidence in the Chinese economy.’
Yiming said: “FAB’s Shanghai Branch opened during the epidemic in 2022 and cast a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy with its practical actions. We hope that FAB, as the largest bank in the UAE, will give full play to its local full-license advantage and strengthen cooperation with China in helping Chinese enterprises to go overseas and settle in the UAE, broaden investment channels in China, and promote the internationalisation of the RMB.”
The ambassador’s comments were made during FAB’s recent Chinese New Year celebration in the UAE, attended by more than 50 leaders of Chinese state corporates, commercial businesses and bilateral trade bodies active across the MENA region.
The FAB Chinese New Year celebration also marked the 40th year of diplomatic ties between the UAE and China.