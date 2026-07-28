Bitcoin Suisse sees UAE as key hub as institutional investors drive digital asset growth

UAE received more than $56 billion in cryptocurrency value between mid-2024 and mid-2025
The UAE is emerging as one of the world’s leading digital asset markets, with institutional investors increasingly shaping the sector’s future, according to the co-founder and chief executive of Bitcoin Suisse.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Andrej Majcen said the company’s decision to establish its regional presence in Abu Dhabi reflects growing confidence in the UAE’s regulatory framework and long-term vision for digital finance.
The move comes after Bitcoin Suisse received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) at ADGM, allowing its regional subsidiary to provide regulated virtual asset services to professional clients.
“We wanted our first Middle East presence to be in a market that shares our long-term vision for digital finance,” Majcen said.
“The UAE has consistently demonstrated that it sees digital assets as part of the future of financial services, supported by clear regulation, strong institutions and a willingness to embrace innovation.”
According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, the UAE received more than $56 billion in cryptocurrency value between mid-2024 and mid-2025, with much of the activity driven by institutional transactions.
Majcen said this reflects how the market has matured in recent years.
“A few years ago, demand was largely driven by retail investors. Today, we are increasingly engaging with family offices, banks, asset managers and institutional investors looking at digital assets as part of long-term portfolio construction,” he said.
He added that investors now expect digital asset providers to offer the same standards of security, governance and regulatory compliance as traditional financial institutions.
“The conversation has become much more strategic,” he said. “Clients are asking how digital assets fit within diversified portfolios, how risks should be managed and how blockchain technology could reshape financial markets.”
Bitcoin Suisse currently safeguards around $3.7 billion in digital assets and is the world’s fourth-largest staking operator.
Looking ahead, Majcen believes technologies such as tokenisation, stablecoins and institutional digital asset custody will have the biggest impact on the financial sector.
“Blockchain itself will become less visible,” he said. “Just as people rarely think about the technology behind online banking today, it will increasingly work in the background to make financial services faster and more efficient.”
For investors considering digital assets, Majcen advised taking a long-term approach.
“Start with your financial goals, understand your risk tolerance and treat digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio,” he said. “Choosing regulated providers with strong governance and transparent processes is equally important.”
Majcen said Bitcoin Suisse’s goal in the Middle East goes beyond business growth.
“Our ambition is to become a trusted long-term partner for institutional and professional investors while contributing to the wider development of the region’s digital asset ecosystem,” he said.
He added that the Middle East is becoming an increasingly important centre for financial innovation, with the UAE playing a leading role in shaping the future of digital finance.