Yas Asset Management appoints Publsh as exclusive commercial partner for Yas Marina Race Weekend 2026

Partnership gives Publsh exclusive commercial, media and experiential rights at Yas Marina
Abu Dhabi: Publsh Media Group has been named the exclusive commercial partner for Yas Marina Race Weekend 2026 by Yas Asset Management, handing the company sole rights to shape the marina's commercial, media, and experiential landscape across the most watched race weekend globally.
Under the agreement, Publsh will develop, market, and manage commercial partnerships, branded media assets, and experiential activations across Yas Marina for the duration of the race weekend, positioning the waterfront as a bespoke stage rather than a backdrop.
Yas Marina sits at the heart of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, directly adjacent to Yas Marina Circuit, drawing a high‑net‑worth international crowd of celebrities, yacht owners, hospitality guests, and race‑goers to the season's final weekend.
This prestigious location is known for meeting international standards across marina operations, facilities, service delivery, crew experience, and environmental responsibility – with recognitions including the 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association and the internationally recognised Yacht Harbour Association Superyacht Ready accreditation.
In 2025, over 120,000 people visited the Yas Marina during the race weekend. The partnership positions the marina as a premium platform for global brands seeking visibility and engagement at one of the most-watched events on the race calendar.
The programme will run on a tiered partnership structure, offering brands category exclusivity, high impact media placements, and bespoke experiential concepts built around the pace and pressure of race weekend itself.
“Yas Marina is where the world's attention converges every December. This exclusive mandate lets us build something genuinely rare for brands, a platform that combines visibility, luxury hospitality, and immersive experience at the closing race of the season,” said Kushal Desai, Co‑Founder and Managing Director of Publsh Media Group.
“Yas Marina offers brands something no other venue can — the energy, the glamour of the marina, and an audience that is truly world-class. With Publsh Media Group, we're ensuring that opportunity is realised to its fullest,” said Jassim Albastaki, General Manager, Yas Asset Management.
“We're honoured by the trust Yas Asset Management has placed in us. Deals of this scale come from years of proving we understand how brands actually want to show up in this region. Yas Marina gives us the canvas to prove it again, at the biggest possible volume,” added Sagar Chotrani, Co‑Founder and CEO of Publsh Media Group.
The Yas Marina Race Weekend 2026 partnership programme is now open, with a limited number of tiered opportunities available to brands across select categories.