Beyond dispute: Why the UAE remains a global crypto stronghold

Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto certainly did not need to convince the UAE about the potential for digital assets. Abu Dhabi was one of the very first jurisdictions to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets in the ADGM in 2018 and Dubai created the world’s first specialist digital asset regulator, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), in 2022.

Perhaps because of this early adoption, the conversation around digital assets in the UAE tends to follow a familiar script. Regulation is maturing. Institutions are arriving. The ecosystem is thriving. All of that is true. But there is an aspect of the ecosystem that gets far less attention, and it is a key part of the region’s success: What happens when something goes wrong?

Famously, when you move fast, things break. And, in a digital assets sector worth $2.6 trillion, if it ain’t broke, fraudsters and scammers will definitely try to break it. Whether that’s attacking smart contract vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols, token rug pulls or sophisticated AI agents that target users with personal data in order to extract seed phrases and compromise cold wallet storage, the ingenuity is as impressive as the underlying blockchain technology. Fraudsters exploit the speed and borderless nature of blockchain to move stolen assets by bridging protocols, utilising mixers and swapping jurisdictions at whim. The scale can be staggering, and it can feel like there is nothing that can be done. While tracing and freezing digital assets is a challenge, with the right knowledge and expertise, successful recoveries are possible.

Digital Economy Court

That is what the UAE has built: Knowledge and expertise capable of facilitating a resolution when disputes arise.