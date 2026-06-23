Beyond dispute: Why the UAE remains a global crypto stronghold

Reliable, specialist dispute resolution infrastructure crypto assets in the UAE safe
Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto certainly did not need to convince the UAE about the potential for digital assets. Abu Dhabi was one of the very first jurisdictions to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets in the ADGM in 2018 and Dubai created the world’s first specialist digital asset regulator, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), in 2022.
Perhaps because of this early adoption, the conversation around digital assets in the UAE tends to follow a familiar script. Regulation is maturing. Institutions are arriving. The ecosystem is thriving. All of that is true. But there is an aspect of the ecosystem that gets far less attention, and it is a key part of the region’s success: What happens when something goes wrong?
Famously, when you move fast, things break. And, in a digital assets sector worth $2.6 trillion, if it ain’t broke, fraudsters and scammers will definitely try to break it. Whether that’s attacking smart contract vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols, token rug pulls or sophisticated AI agents that target users with personal data in order to extract seed phrases and compromise cold wallet storage, the ingenuity is as impressive as the underlying blockchain technology. Fraudsters exploit the speed and borderless nature of blockchain to move stolen assets by bridging protocols, utilising mixers and swapping jurisdictions at whim. The scale can be staggering, and it can feel like there is nothing that can be done. While tracing and freezing digital assets is a challenge, with the right knowledge and expertise, successful recoveries are possible.
That is what the UAE has built: Knowledge and expertise capable of facilitating a resolution when disputes arise.
In particular, DIFC has created a dedicated Digital Economy Court (DEC), with specialist procedural rules tailored to digital assets and specialist judges who understand the sector and the law.
The best specialist practitioners also know their precautionary attachment from their permission-less DEX, and how to navigate the UAE’s onchain, onshore and offshore and environments to maximise the tools at their disposal.
The DEC is already cutting its teeth and producing judgments that are influential around the world. Last year, the DEC granted a worldwide freezing order preserving $456 million in assets purportedly misappropriated from a stablecoin reserve. The decision drew attention globally because it demonstrated something many people outside the region had not yet appreciated: the UAE is not just a place where you can hold, trade and build with digital assets. It is a place where you can fight to get them back.
Sophisticated capital does not just identify opportunities for a bull market. It asks whether the courts understand what a stablecoin actually is, whether a judge can follow the trail of a blockchain transaction, and whether emergency relief can be obtained quickly enough and enforced effectively enough to enable restitution. The UAE understood this at the outset: A sophisticated dispute resolution environment is a genuine competitive advantage, not an admission of failure.
While the world watches to see whether the Clarity Act will pass the Senate vote in the US and the European Commission continues its public consultation to review the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, those in the sector have voted with their feet. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, chose to place its global platform under the ADGM regulatory framework. Tether, Circle and Ripple have all secured regulatory licences in the UAE.
Regulatory clarity draws capital. Reliable, specialist dispute resolution infrastructure is what keeps it here. A thriving digital asset ecosystem needs both. As more of the world’s financial infrastructure migrates onto blockchain, and the future of disputes does too, that combination will matter more, not less. The UAE’s desert may contain shifting sands, but those that have built its crypto oasis are going nowhere.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.