Dubai: The government of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has pitched opportunities across priority sectors such as food processing and healthcare to UAE-based investors and industry associations at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.
The state is exploring opportunities in sectors such as food processing, tourism, apparel and sourcing, mining, IT/BPM, infrastructure and healthcare, it was revealed.
The delegation, led by Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister of Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (DIPIP), highlighted the state’s strengths, policies and business ecosystem for industries.
Sanjay Kumar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh, briefed the investors about the business ecosystem of focus sectors of the state. He also emphasised that the state government was leaving no stone unturned to facilitate investors and was committed to take comprehensive Ease of Doing Business measures in the state.
The delegation held 15 one-to-one meetings with investors and discussed various collaboration opportunities.