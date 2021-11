Expo 2020 Dubai official, Indian filmmaker lead drive to end violence against women

More than 50 countries are expected to sign a pledge on November 26 at Expo 2020 Dubai, calling for an end to violence against women and the need for gender equality.

The initiative has been spearheaded by two women – Hind Alowais, vice-president of International Participants Department at Expo, and Vibha Bakshi, an award-winning film director and producer from India.