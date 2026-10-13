The football superstar has chosen a Sunreef ULTIMA 88 for his family and guests
Dubai: Football superstar Leo Messi has ordered a new ULTIMA 88 luxury catamaran that is being built at Sunreef Yachts’ shipyard in the UAE, adding a made-in-the-Gulf yacht to his MIM Ocean fleet.
The yacht is currently under construction and will be part of Messi’s fleet based in the Balearic Islands, the Polish yacht manufacturer said in a statement.
The ULTIMA 88 is designed around space, privacy and time outdoors, with four guest cabins, a full-beam master suite and Sunreef’s Ocean Lounge, which opens the yacht closer to the water.
For Messi, who has long spent time at sea with his family, the yacht is intended to provide a private base for days away from shore.
“It’s a real pleasure to join the Sunreef family. My family and I have always loved spending time at sea whenever we get the chance,” Messi said.
“Sunreef Yachts have the style and features I really like, and they’re a perfect fit for what I’m looking for. I’m really looking forward to experiencing the ULTIMA 88 and enjoying it with my family," he added.
The yacht is being constructed at Sunreef’s state-of-the-art shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighting the country’s growing role in the luxury yacht-building and maritime sector.
Sunreef operates shipyards in Poland and the UAE, building customised sailing yachts, power catamarans and superyachts.
The company was founded in 2002 and says its UAE and Polish facilities combine marine engineering with bespoke yacht construction.
Messi’s ULTIMA 88 will have four guest cabins designed to provide private spaces for family and friends.
The full-beam master suite is positioned as a quieter retreat, while the yacht’s Ocean Lounge is designed for swimming, water sports and relaxing close to the sea.
A dedicated jet ski garage will keep water-sports equipment readily accessible.
The yacht will also have extensive outdoor lounging areas and a large flybridge, providing space for leisure, fitness and time outdoors.
The ULTIMA 88 will be powered by twin 1,000 horsepower engines.
Sunreef says the configuration is designed to give the yacht a combination of speed and manoeuvrability, alongside the spacious layout associated with the ULTIMA range.
The design is built around what Sunreef describes as a more fluid approach to life at sea, with spaces intended to adapt between relaxation, entertainment, water sports and family time.
Sunreef founder and CEO Francis Lapp said Messi’s decision to join the brand reflected the company’s view that luxury is increasingly about privacy and control over how people spend their time.
“Leo Messi embodies an extraordinary level of excellence, but what makes this new chapter particularly meaningful to us is what happens beyond the spotlight,” Lapp said.
“At Sunreef Yachts, we believe that true luxury is the freedom to choose how you spend your time, with the people who matter most. The sea gives us that freedom in its purest form.”
“We are incredibly proud to welcome Leo Messi and his family to the House of Sunreef,” he added.