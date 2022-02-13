Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, the Dubai-based property and retail conglomerate whose assets include hotels and a mall featuring an indoor ski slope, said a judicial committee will adjudicate potential legal disputes related to inheritance issues after its eponymous founder’s death in December.
“There is a Special Judicial Committee whose role is to adjudicate potential legal disputes related to Mr. Majid’s estate and inheritance issues,” the company said in a statement. The committee won’t “oversee the company or its business,” it said.
“As we work through this transition, our businesses are continuing their operations as normal,” Majid Al Futtaim said.
Majid Al Futtaim had passed away on December 17, 2021.
Born in Dubai in the 1930s in a business-oriented family, the iconic Emirati billionaire businessman founded the Majid Al Futtaim Group in 1992, a real estate and retail conglomerate, with projects in Asia and Africa. He was on the world’s top 10 richest Arabs' list in 2021 by Forbes with a net worth of $3.6 billion.
The Al Futtaim Group operates shopping malls, retail and leisure establishments in the Middle East and North Africa, with operations in 13 countries. The group has three major operating subsidiaries: Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, and Majid Al Futtaim Ventures.