Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Saturday offered condolences to the family of leading Emirati businessman Majid Al Futtaim, who passed away on Friday.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mansoor expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.
On Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the passing away of Majid Al Futtaim.
Majid Al Futtaim was born in Dubai in the 1930s in a business-oriented family. In 1992, the Emirati billionaire businessman founded the Majid Al Futtaim Group, a real estate and retail conglomerate with projects in Asia and Africa. He was on the Forbes 2021 list of the world’s 10 richest Arabs, with a net worth of $3.6 billion (around Dh13.2 billion).