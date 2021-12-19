Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday offered condolences to the family of leading Emirati businessman Majid Al Futtaim, who passed away on December 17 .
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
Sheikh Mohammad expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.
Majid Al Futtaim, one of the UAE’s most prominent businessmen, was born in Dubai in the 1930s in a business-oriented family. The billionaire businessman in 1992 had founded the Majid Al Futtaim Group, a real estate and retail conglomerate with projects in Asia and Africa. He was on the 2021 Forbes list of the world’s 10 richest Arabs, with a net worth of $3.6 billion (around Dh13.2 billion).