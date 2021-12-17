Dubai: One of the doyens of UAE business, Majid Al Futtaim, has died. His death was announced on Friday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of veteran UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim, who passed away on Friday.
Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to the late Majid Al Futtaim. “May Allah Almighty bestow his mercy upon our brother, Majid Al Futtaim, a creative businessperson, and one of Dubai’s most important senior businessmen. Majid Al Futtaim, a man of endless goodness, who never stopped giving back to his nation, recently employed 3,000 Emiratis. May his soul rest in peace,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Majid Al Futtaim was born in Dubai in 1930s in a business-oriented family. The iconic Emirati billionaire businessman, founded the Majid Al Futtaim Group in 1992, a real estate and retail conglomerate, with projects in Asia and Africa. He was on the world’s top 10 richest Arabs' list in 2021 by Forbes with a net worth of $3.6 billion.
The Al Futtaim Group operates shopping malls, retail and leisure establishments in the Middle East and North Africa, with operations in 13 countries. The group has three major operating subsidiaries: Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, and Majid Al Futtaim Ventures.