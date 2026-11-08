Eli was born with Down syndrome, a diagnosis that brought uncertainty, medical challenges and a rethink of what his parents had imagined family life would look like. But it also introduced Wade and Estelle Loehmer to a community that supported them when they needed it most.

“Through it all, the community has been there helping us, encouraging us, praying for us,” Wade says. “Ultimately, that led to us wanting to be that for other parents.”

“Once we embraced it and changed our perspective, it's been an incredible journey. It has its challenges. It's not always easy, but it's been amazing, the people that you meet along the way,” Estelle says.

For Estelle, the news was a shock. “We wanted a third child, and then when we found out about Eli, it was a bit of a shock. It was like dealing with knowing that life was going to look a little bit different.”

“We sat in the doctor's room and looked up at all the signboards where there was a lot of information related to Down syndrome. I remember seeing it and just glancing over it, not knowing that two hours later, we would start getting information that potentially Eli had Down syndrome,” Wade recalls.

“He took a bit longer to sit. But when he sat, the whole family was over the moon. When he started walking, it took him two years. But he started walking, and now he's running, and now I can't catch him anymore,” she laughs.

“You've booked your flight to Italy, packed your bags and you're ready for this beautiful trip. Then you land, and they say, ‘Welcome to Holland’. And you're like, but I'm not supposed to be in Holland. I'm supposed to be in Italy,” she says.

“That is what we have been trying to create through Included & Perfectly Different. No matter where you are from or what your child's diagnosis is, everybody is welcome.”

“You always wonder what life will look like. When they're babies, it's easy to think about the present. But as they get older, you start asking: Will they have friends? Will they have a community? Will there be somewhere they are accepted?” she says.

“We wanted to be a community where the word ‘included’, which is part of our name, is highlighted. Bring the whole family. If you have siblings, bring them along. We want to create a community where families feel loved and supported,” Wade says.

After Eli's health stabilised, the couple began reaching out to parents through WhatsApp groups and personal networks. They organised informal gatherings every three to six weeks, initially bringing together families of children with Down syndrome and other additional needs.

The range is designed for both sporting and everyday use, including corporate wear. For the Loehmers, the collection represents a broader ambition: giving more children the opportunity to share their creativity and have their work recognised.

“Every sock has a name, and every sock you wear has a story. You can go on the website, see the person, the original artwork and how it has been turned into a sock,” Wade explains.

The response from the children's school and the wider community encouraged them to continue. They subsequently invited other children to contribute artwork, naming each design after its young creator and sharing the original drawing and the child's story alongside the product.

The couple wondered whether they could turn that symbol into something more meaningful. They asked their eldest son, Luca, to create the first drawing, then worked with a designer to translate his artwork into a sock pattern. The first batch was produced in time for World Down Syndrome Day in March 2023.

During a gathering in 2023, a parent asked how the couple were funding the events. Until then, they had largely been paying for them themselves. The conversation prompted them to look for a way to generate income to support the initiative.

“Imagine getting to a point where we can start our own factory in the UAE and employ people of determination. You are actually closing the loop in its entirety,” Wade says.

“We found a factory that has a local initiative to employ women from the community. We felt that resonated with us because there is a story behind what the factory stands for,” Wade says.

One corporate customer, which initially approached them for customised socks in its own brand colours, has continued placing orders. A large order was also distributed to recipients in different parts of the world, helping take the designs beyond the UAE.

“Having Eli hasn't limited us in any way. Yes, some things are slower. We need to consider therapy and repetition. But we get to celebrate his accomplishments,” Estelle says.

Looking back, Wade and Estelle say having Eli has opened doors they might never otherwise have encountered. It has changed how they understand patience, achievement and the different ways a child can flourish.

At five, he loves wearing socks and seeing his friends at community gatherings. His parents say he is not yet fully aware of the story behind the brand or the role he has played in shaping it.

The Loehmers are still building. They hope to expand the community into different neighbourhoods, making it easier for families to meet regularly, with the longer-term ambition of having a dedicated space of their own.

Wade and Estelle say they initially allowed the sock business to grow organically rather than invest heavily in marketing. They are now recognising how greater visibility could help the initiative reach more families and customers.

“Run as One is about inclusion and giving people an opportunity to move together and connect with others. It also encourages more people to start running and supports them as they work towards their goals, including preparing for races across the region,” he said.

The community run on October 25 was part of the sportswear company's Run as One campaign. Participants wore mismatched socks from the Endless Possibilities collection, bringing people of different backgrounds and fitness levels together around a shared message of inclusion.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.