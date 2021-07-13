Dubai heading towards its target of reaching 25% by 2030 and 75% by 2050

From left: Faisal Ali Rashid, senior director - Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG, and Ian Edwards, area manager, Middle East and Africa, DNV, during the panel discussion at World Sustainable Business Forum 2021, at Atlantis Dubai on Monday. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai has been taking steps to address the emirate’s energy supply by increasing the share of renewable energy. That’s according to Faisal Ali Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

“By the end of this year we will reach 12 per cent renewable energy mix, and we’re heading towards our target of reaching 25 per cent by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050,” said Rashid. “On the demand side management, we are also activating all our programmes, including electricity and water, and also fuel reduction”

Faisal Ali Rashid at the panel discussion in Atlantis Dubai on Monday. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Long way to go

“Like every country in the world at the moment we’re still a long way from where we need to be,” said Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG. There is an “urgent need to get to net zero, and the transformational changes we need to make to our economic models (and) our systems,” said Al Abbar. “UAE now is definitely seen globally as a leader in sustainability and sustainable energy”

Shipping is key

“Shipping is responsible for transportation of 90 per cent of the world trade, and emits only about 2 per cent of global Co2 emissions — shipping can be part of the solution for the future,” said Ian Edwards, Area Manager Middle East & Africa, DNV.

DNV’s studies show that by 2050 around 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the global shipping energy requirement needs to be provided by carbon neutral fuels.

“Fortunately, in the UAE, we have great leadership and initiative from many of the companies ... ADNOC (and) Abu Dhabi ports are also looking at how to produce hydrogen, (and) ammonia,” said Edwards.

Cleaner alternative

“There’s going to be a transition, and the transition for most of the large ocean going ships in the world is in the form of LNG fuel,” said Edwards. “A dual fuel solution where the ship has also fuel oil but also has LNG as fuel on-board — some of the companies in the UAE are embracing this technology”