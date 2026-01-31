UAE petrol, diesel prices for February 2026 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month
Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Saturday announced petrol and diesel rates for February 2026, with reductions across all categories.
Here’s a quick breakdown:
Super 98: Dh2.45 per litre
(down from Dh2.53 per litre in January)
Special 95: Dh2.33 per litre
(down from Dh2.42 per litre last month)
E-Plus petrol: Dh2.26 per litre
(lower than Dh2.34 per litre in January)
Diesel: Dh2.52per litre
(down from Dh2.55 per litre in the previous month)
The new prices come into effect from the start of February.
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates.
Historical data shows fuel prices climbed through mid-2025, peaked around October, eased into December, and then fell sharply by the end of the year.
Over the past year, UAE motorists have seen several increases and cuts, showing how quickly shifts in global oil prices can show up at the pump.
