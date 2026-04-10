Trump cautions Iran against imposing Hormuz 'toll fees' on commercial ships

Trump administration confronts Iran on reported fees for Hormuz oil tankers
The Trump administration has cautioned Tehran against imposing fees on commercial vessels transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz, amid reports Iran has sought to charge tolls as part of ceasefire arrangements.
The White House warned that if reports of charges are accurate, Tehran “better stop now,” underscoring US opposition to levying transit fees that could violate international maritime norms and disrupt global trade.
Iran’s moves to require payments in cryptocurrency or yuan have raised concerns among Gulf states and shipping interests, complicating efforts to reopen the crucial oil export route.
The White House reposted a tersely-worded warning issued by US President Donald Trump, stating: "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now! - President DONALD J. TRUMP"
The two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States is "conditional", the White House affirmed.
With a reported drone attack against Kuwait post-ceasefire, Gulf nations seek further clarification on the agreement’s provisions to ensure Iran’s full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the region and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump has portrayed the pause in hostilities as a diplomatic opening rather than a strategic retreat by Washington.
Trump has earlier stated the US military is not moving away from around the Gulf.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump’s firm “red lines,” including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, were key to securing Iran’s agreement.
Leavitt described the truce as a “victory” for the United States and said tough US rhetoric helped bring Tehran to the negotiating table.
The agreement, reached just before Trump’s deadline for Iran to allow commercial shipping, calls for a cessation of attacks and safe passage through the strategic waterway as talks toward a more permanent settlement are set to begin.
Despite celebrations both in Tehran and Washington, questions remain about compliance and next steps in negotiations.