ADNOC secures Shell deal for Ruwais LNG, locking in over 80% of capacity

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
L-R - Tom Summers, Executive Vice President of Shell LNG Marketing and Trading and Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO, ADNOC Gas.
Supplied

Dubai: ADNOC has signed a 15-year LNG supply agreement with Shell for up to one million tonnes per year from its Ruwais LNG project, strengthening offtake commitments and keeping the development on track for start-up in late 2028.

The deal, finalised during ADIPEC, is ADNOC’s first long-term LNG agreement with Shell and the eighth offtake contract tied to Ruwais. More than eight million tonnes per annum out of a planned 9.6 mtpa is now contracted, just 16 months after the project reached final investment decision in July 2024.

"Securing over 80% of Ruwais LNG’s capacity in just over a year from FID is a remarkable achievement that sets a new benchmark for large-scale LNG projects globally," said Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO, ADNOC Gas. "While the industry can take up to four or five years to market such volumes, Ruwais is advancing at record pace.

"In parallel, construction, contractor mobilization, and site works are all on track for commissioning by the end of 2028.”

The agreement converts a previous heads of agreement into a firm sales and purchase contract. Shell already holds a 10% stake in the Ruwais LNG joint venture alongside ADNOC, bp, Mitsui and TotalEnergies.

Ruwais LNG is positioned to be one of the lowest-carbon intensity projects of its type, powered by clean electricity and designed with digital and AI systems to improve safety, efficiency and emissions management. With two 4.8 mtpa trains, the plant will increase ADNOC Gas’ LNG capacity to around 15 mtpa, more than doubling current output.

The progress on contracting and project execution strengthens ADNOC’s path to developing a larger LNG portfolio to serve growing global gas demand, especially in Asia and Europe. The company expects the facility to reach commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2028.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor

