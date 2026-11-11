Cheval South Bay adds hospitality to Dubai South’s Residential District. The development will hold 193 units: 98 serviced hotel apartments, from studios to three bedrooms, and 95 branded residences with one to three bedrooms. It opens in 2030. Furnished units come with high-quality finishes, fully equipped kitchens and private balconies. The pet-friendly property includes a swimming pool, gym, residents’ lounge and dining outlets. It sits at South Bay, a waterfront community built around a kilometre-long lagoon, with direct access to the announced South Bay Mall.