Nakheel’s Palm Springs and Cheval’s South Bay project to add 50,000 homes near the airport
Dubai’s southern corridor is gaining homes, schools, a hospital and hotel apartments around its biggest infrastructure project, the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion. Nakheel unveiled Palm Springs, a community for almost 50,000 residents beside Palm Jebel Ali, on November 10.
Palm Springs spans 3.8 million square metres. The masterplan spreads villas, townhouses and apartments across 15 neighbourhoods. Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, plans a country club, a sports club, two schools, a hospital and six mosques. Recreational, fitness and play facilities, retail destinations and cultural venues complete the mix. The facilities are intended to support family life as the district develops.
Sustainability sets the project apart. Palm Springs earned LEED for Communities Platinum Precertification, the first Nakheel community to reach that level. Water, energy and waste systems are built into the masterplan to lower carbon emissions.
About 593,000 sq m of open space, including a central park, forms part of the design. More than 35 km of walking, jogging and cycling routes will link neighbourhoods with parks, retail and leisure sites. Shaded corridors and climate-responsive landscaping support outdoor movement.
The community connects to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Maktoum International Airport. Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, says Nakheel is placing homes and supporting infrastructure together from day one. He describes the approach as “planning for generations”.
The airport anchors the corridor. Dubai is building a new Al Maktoum International terminal at a cost of Dh128 billion. The airport will cover 70 sq km with five runways, five terminals and 400 aircraft gates. Phase 1 is scheduled to begin operations in 2032, and plans include extending Dubai Metro to the airport.
Dubai International remains the main passenger hub. Al Maktoum International currently handles cargo, executive aviation, charter flights and some scheduled passenger services.
Cheval South Bay adds hospitality to Dubai South’s Residential District. The development will hold 193 units: 98 serviced hotel apartments, from studios to three bedrooms, and 95 branded residences with one to three bedrooms. It opens in 2030. Furnished units come with high-quality finishes, fully equipped kitchens and private balconies. The pet-friendly property includes a swimming pool, gym, residents’ lounge and dining outlets. It sits at South Bay, a waterfront community built around a kilometre-long lagoon, with direct access to the announced South Bay Mall.
The agreement was signed at Dubai South HQ. Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, calls the deal a step into hospitality development. He notes that an international operator joins the area’s residential offering, and hospitality will serve a growing business ecosystem and visitors. Mohammed Alawadhi, CEO of Cheval Collection, confirms the Middle East is central to the group’s expansion. He adds that residents get “the luxury of time, space and attention”.
Cheval South Bay is Cheval Collection’s fourth property in the UAE and sixth in the Middle East. The regional portfolio now exceeds 800 units. Buyers gain access to the Cheval DISCOVERY loyalty programme, offered with the Global Hotel Alliance, including elite status for branded residence buyers.
The southern corridor, anchored by Dubai South’s aviation and logistics base, now adds family housing, schools, healthcare, waterfront living and short-stay accommodation.