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Dubai employees reporting financial violations can seek workplace protection

FAA says approved applicants can receive confidentiality, protection from workplace action

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
4 MIN READ
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People cross a street while returning home from work, in Dubai on June 23, 2026.
People cross a street while returning home from work, in Dubai on June 23, 2026.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: Employees who uncover financial or administrative violations at organisations overseen by Dubai’s Financial Audit Authority can apply for employment protection when they report wrongdoing, with safeguards that can include confidentiality, protection from workplace discrimination and intervention over certain disciplinary action.

Majed Al Ansari, Executive Director of Operation, Compliance and Performance Audit Sector at the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, told Gulf News in an exclusive interview that employees of entities subject to the Authority’s audit may seek protection if they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

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Reports can be submitted through the FAA’s Nazaha platform, which provides a secure and confidential channel for information concerning financial or administrative violations.

The Financial Audit Authority encourages anyone who has information concerning a financial or administrative violation within any entity subject to its audit to report it through the "Nazaha" platform, which provides a secure and confidential channel for reporting such violations. Employment protection for whistleblowers is a fundamental pillar of this program
Dubai employees reporting financial violations can seek workplace protection
Majed Al Ansari Executive Director of Operation and Compliance and Performance Audit Sector at the Financial Audit Authority

What protection can an employee receive?

Once an application has been approved, the FAA may take several measures to protect the employee who made the report.

These can include keeping the whistleblower’s identity and employment information confidential, requesting that the audited entity refrain from taking action against the employee and ensuring that the employee is not subjected to discrimination or unfair treatment because of the report while it is being considered.

The Authority may also, where appropriate, seek the withdrawal of an administrative decision or disciplinary action imposed on an employee as a consequence of reporting the violation.

“Employees should be assured that their reports will be treated with the strictest confidentiality and that they will be afforded employment protection in accordance with the Financial Audit Authority's legislation. Employees of entities subject to the Authority's audit may also apply for employment protection, provided they satisfy the prescribed eligibility requirements. Such applications are carefully considered in accordance with the approved procedures governing the program,” Al Ansari said.

The Authority said the protection framework forms part of its mandate to provide trusted reporting channels, verify reports of financial and administrative violations and safeguard public funds.

Which organisations fall under FAA oversight?

The FAA’s remit covers government departments, public agencies and institutions, special development zones and free zones.

Its oversight also extends to companies owned by the Government of Dubai or its government entities, along with companies in which the Government of Dubai or its entities hold 25% or more of the share capital.

That oversight includes checking whether public funds are collected and spent in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and approved budgets.

The Authority also evaluates internal controls designed to prevent fraud, corruption, waste, abuse and misuse of public resources, while examining whether resources are being managed economically, efficiently and effectively.

Al Ansari said the FAA also looks for warning signs including conflicts of interest, procurement irregularities, bribery and favouritism, while checking whether financial reporting is accurate and supported by proper documentation.

What happens after an audit finds a problem?

The FAA does not close its involvement after identifying an audit finding, with the Authority examining why the problem occurred and following up on corrective measures.

“We do not only identify issues and leave it at that – we also help ensure they do not happen again. Every audit goes beyond the immediate finding to examine the root causes and identify any weaknesses in governance, processes or internal controls that allowed the issue to occur,” Al Ansari said.

The Authority provides practical, risk-based recommendations tailored to the entity involved and subsequently monitors whether corrective actions have addressed the causes behind the original audit observation.

Findings are shared with the audited entity, together with recommendations intended to strengthen governance and internal controls, followed by checks on the implementation of corrective measures.

Oversight and Dubai's investment environment

Al Ansari said the FAA’s work also forms part of the wider governance framework supporting confidence among residents, businesses and investors in Dubai.

“Public trust is built upon an integrated governance ecosystem where every government entity has a role to play. Dubai has established clear laws, regulations and oversight mechanisms that support transparency, accountability and high standards of public service,” he said.

The FAA provides independent assurance that laws, regulations, policies and procedures are being implemented effectively, while working with entities where improvements are identified.

“This continuous approach to oversight helps maintain public confidence and provides businesses and investors with greater assurance that Dubai operates within a robust governance framework where transparency, accountability and the rule of law are embedded in public administration. Ultimately, this helps create a stable, efficient and trusted environment that reinforces Dubai's reputation as one of the world's most trusted places to live, work and invest.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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