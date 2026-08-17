Its oversight also extends to companies owned by the Government of Dubai or its government entities, along with companies in which the Government of Dubai or its entities hold 25% or more of the share capital.

“Employees should be assured that their reports will be treated with the strictest confidentiality and that they will be afforded employment protection in accordance with the Financial Audit Authority's legislation. Employees of entities subject to the Authority's audit may also apply for employment protection, provided they satisfy the prescribed eligibility requirements. Such applications are carefully considered in accordance with the approved procedures governing the program,” Al Ansari said.

These can include keeping the whistleblower’s identity and employment information confidential, requesting that the audited entity refrain from taking action against the employee and ensuring that the employee is not subjected to discrimination or unfair treatment because of the report while it is being considered.

“This continuous approach to oversight helps maintain public confidence and provides businesses and investors with greater assurance that Dubai operates within a robust governance framework where transparency, accountability and the rule of law are embedded in public administration. Ultimately, this helps create a stable, efficient and trusted environment that reinforces Dubai's reputation as one of the world's most trusted places to live, work and invest.”

“We do not only identify issues and leave it at that – we also help ensure they do not happen again. Every audit goes beyond the immediate finding to examine the root causes and identify any weaknesses in governance, processes or internal controls that allowed the issue to occur,” Al Ansari said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.