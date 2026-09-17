Al Ansari Financial Services boosts cybersecurity as digital finance usage surges

Advancing identity verification, fraud monitoring & security controls for digital finance
Dubai: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI) ("AAFS" or "the Group") continues to strengthen its cybersecurity and fraud-prevention capabilities as the Group expands its digital financial services and more customers transact across technology-enabled channels.
The investments span identity verification, real-time threat detection, fraud and transaction monitoring, and enterprise-wide security controls, cumulatively forming a central component of AAFS's digital strategy, supporting the secure scaling of its platforms while protecting customer information and reinforcing operational resilience.
As financial activity increasingly shifts online, cybersecurity has become critical infrastructure for financial services providers. AAFS applies a layered security model built around prevention, early detection and rapid response, enabling the Group to adapt its defences as cyber threats, phishing schemes and social-engineering tactics grow more sophisticated.
Strong identity verification, authentication and access controls designed to protect customer accounts and sensitive information.
Continuous monitoring across transactions, networks and technology infrastructure to identify and respond to potential threats.
Data-protection safeguards governing how customer information is accessed, handled and secured.
Regular independent assessments to test the effectiveness of controls and address potential vulnerabilities.
Established incident-response and business-continuity capabilities, supported by security-awareness programmes for customers and employees.
AAFS’s continued investment in cybersecurity, fraud prevention and operational resilience supports the direction of the UAE’s evolving regulatory framework. The Central Bank of the UAE’s new Operational Risk Management Regulation further strengthens requirements for licensed financial institutions across areas including cybersecurity, fraud risk, business continuity, incident management and operational resilience.
"The ability to protect customer information is fundamental to maintaining trust and supporting the continued growth of our digital business", said Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services. "As we expand access to faster and more convenient financial services, we are investing in the security and resilience needed to scale responsibly. This is a long-term, Group-wide priority and an integral part of how we build a trusted financial services platform."
Bruno Lopes, Group Chief Technology Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: "Cybersecurity requires continuous investment because the risks do not remain static. Our approach combines identity and access controls, preventive safeguards, continuous monitoring and rapid-response capabilities across the Group's technology environment. We regularly test these controls through independent assessments and complement them with customer and employee education, recognising that effective security depends on both technology and awareness."
The Group said it will continue to evolve its cybersecurity and operational resilience framework in response to emerging risks, regulatory developments and recognised industry practices.