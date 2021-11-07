Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the International Arbitration Center. This comes after the recent changes in the arbitration centers in Dubai.
Dr Tariq Humaid Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, with Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Suwaidi as the Vice President, will head the Dubai International Arbitration Center. Other board members include:
- Ahmed Saeed Balioha;
- Ahmed Mohammed Al Rashid;
- Jihad Abdul Razzaq Kazem;
- Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Marri; and
- Graham Kennett Lovett
“The goal is for the center to be the best and fastest option for settling disputes in a manner that serves the financial and business community in the UAE and the region,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. “The economic business environment in the emirate is currently undergoing a comprehensive review to consolidate its global position.”
International Arbitration Center is the largest center in the Middle East, and directs its consolidation into a major global center by establishing the best standards of transparency and effectiveness within plans to raise the efficiency of all vital sectors in Dubai.