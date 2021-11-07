A participant at the 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition undergoes the AI-based driver evaluation on Sunday. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Dubai: An Artificial Intelligence-based driving hub is opening its doors in Dubai with an aim to cut accident risks and improve drivers’ skills.

Starting November 15, a private driving institute in Dubai will make use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based driver evaluation hub, which the makers say is the first-of-its-kind in the world.

Simulators used for the AI-based driving evaluation hub were at display at the 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition which began in Dubai on Monday.

The official launch of the AI Driving Hub also took part on the sidelines of the event.

Dubai-based telematics technology company Location Solutions introduced the facility provided by Slovenian company AV Living Lab in partnership with Excellence Driving Centre in Dubai.

In March 2021, Location Solutions had announced it would bring the first AI Driving Hub to Dubai to help make the UAE the global first AI-mobility capital.

“From November 15, the AI Driving Hub will start with operation at Excellence Driving Centre,” the firm said on Sunday.

Virtual test

The hub will conduct an AI-based evaluation of new and old drivers’ driving behaviour through custom-made simulators.

A driver’s driving skills and behaviour will be assessed using data collected from a simulator that works like a driving game console.

To test the driving skills, a driver can take a quick 15-minute-drive in the countryside, highway and city terrain on the simulator, said Daniel Avdagic, CEO of AV Living Lab.

Special eye-tracking glasses and medical grade watch are given to drivers using the simulators, he told Gulf News.

“The driver gets exposed to 15-plus driving situations in safe digital twin environment of Dubai while driving in the simulators. We collect the data from the pedals to the wheels and indicators.”

Based on the evaluation report, drivers can be given customised training to address issues in their driving behaviour.

Slovenia’s Digital Transformation Minister Mark Boris Andrijanic, who was at the event to promote the Slovenian company’s technology, said Dubai was chosen to introduce the new technology because of “it is the city of the future.”

“You come here to test new and visionary ideas. The city is so incredibly open to innovations that it attracts the best from the entire world. This driving simulator is a good proof for it. We have tested it in Slovenia already. But it will be deployed at scale in Dubai for the first time.”

AI Driving Hub aims to achieve a “Zero-Accident Society” in line with the goals of UAE Vision 2021 and enhance standardisation in professional driving.

“We would like to extend our technology-based offer in the Dubai driver training market by partnering with Location Solutions and AV Living Lab. We plan to go further and develop an AI Driver Training Programme tailored to various types of fleets allowing them to be more efficient and personalised in driver education,” said Ali Al Zaabi, CEO of Excellence Driving Centre.

Zaim Azrak, CEO and Founder of Location Solutions, said in two years, the company will install more than 150 AI driving simulators across the GCC region.

The system uses the next-generation motion driving simulator, biometric sensors for data collection, Digital Twin, real traffic scenarios with critical road situations, a patented platform of cognitive AI, and avatars simulation. This will allow drivers to understand better their strengths and driver behaviour patterns that require improvement.