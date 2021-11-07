Cairo: A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a hyena at large on a street in Saudi Arabia, local media said.
The video, apparently filmed from a car, appears to show the wild animal running on a street in the governorate of Al Majaridah in the Asir region.
The footage went viral amid calls for action to take the hyena off the street before it attacks people.
It is not clear yet how the animal found its way to the residential area.
There was no immediate comment from authorities.
The alleged incident was reported a day after the Saudi environment police said they had responded to an alert that an antelope was seen on the loose in the capital Riyadh.
The environment system in Saudi Arabia bans keeping wild animals. Violations are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of SR30 million.
In April, Saudi authorities warned against illegal rearing of predators after a lion mauled its keeper to death in Riyadh.
The illegal purchase of wild animals is believed to have thrived due to social media where they are marketed.