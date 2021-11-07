Dubai: Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the DP World pavilion at Expo 2020. The pavilion demonstrates the connectivity and movement of cargo across the world and highlights the vital role of trade in the global economy.
“As a vital commercial hub, the UAE has developed significant capabilities to facilitate international trade, expand connectivity and create robust logistics networks, in partnership with nations and institutions across the world,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “By deploying advanced technologies, we continue to explore new avenues for contributing to the growth and development of global trade and commerce.”
DP World’s officials briefed Sheikh Mohammed on, BoxBay, the new and intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system and other initiatives it has launched as part of its $4 billion investment in digital technology over four years.