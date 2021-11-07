Stock - Sheikh Mohammed at DP World pavilion
His Highness was briefed on DP World’s range of products and services, which covers every link of the integrated supply chain. DP World has an interconnected global network of 190 business units in 68 countries. Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice
Also in this package

Dubai: Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the DP World pavilion at Expo 2020. The pavilion demonstrates the connectivity and movement of cargo across the world and highlights the vital role of trade in the global economy.

Stock - Sheikh Mohammed at DP World pavilion
Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice
Stock - Sheikh Mohammed at DP World pavilion
Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice
View gallery as list

“As a vital commercial hub, the UAE has developed significant capabilities to facilitate international trade, expand connectivity and create robust logistics networks, in partnership with nations and institutions across the world,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “By deploying advanced technologies, we continue to explore new avenues for contributing to the growth and development of global trade and commerce.”

DP World’s officials briefed Sheikh Mohammed on, BoxBay, the new and intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system and other initiatives it has launched as part of its $4 billion investment in digital technology over four years.