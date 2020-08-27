Dubai: DP World will be part of the UK Government’s Transport Advisory Group as the country steps up its plans to negotiate trade deals.
The group will provide industry experience and strategic expertise. The talks are entering a crucial stage.
“We are looking forward to working with the UK Government to help global trade to and from the UK which will benefit our customers across the supply chain,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World.
DP World is the only terminal operator to provide a choice of two deep water ports in the UK - Southampton on the south coast and the London Gateway, on the Thames estuary.
The UK International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, has stepped up engagement with key industries, launching 11 new trade advisory groups as part of a new business outreach drive designed to support the UK’s trade negotiations.