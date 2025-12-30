Beyoncé joins billionaire ranks after record-breaking year of tours and brand success

“When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn’t go to some big management company,” she told an interviewer in 2013. “I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success, you do it yourself.”

Beyoncé’s rise to billionaire status didn’t happen overnight. The foundation was laid when she took full control of her career in 2010, founding Parkwood Entertainment to manage her production, touring, and film projects. The decision to self-manage allowed her to capture much larger profit shares from her music and performances.

The accompanying 2025 tour expanded her creative and financial reach. Combining high production values, signature choreography and multimedia storytelling, it included nine multi-night residencies across the US and Europe rather than the sprawling, city-to-city schedule typical of global pop tours. The results were staggering: $400 million in ticket sales and $50 million in merchandise, according to Forbes estimates.

For most artists, 2023’s Renaissance World Tour, grossing nearly $600 million, would have been a career peak. For Beyoncé, it became a launch pad. She followed it by pivoting into country with the 2024 release of Cowboy Carter, an album that explored the Black roots of country music and earned her the first Grammy Award for Album of the Year of her career after four previous nominations.

Beyoncé’s rise highlights how the modern music business has evolved. Touring now accounts for up to 90% of major artists’ annual income, and global performers have leaned into immersive, large-scale tours as both cultural events and financial engines. Like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Beyoncé’s recent shows combined concert performance with cinematic storytelling, resulting in a concert film distributed through AMC Theatres, from which she pocketed nearly half of its $44 million box office.

