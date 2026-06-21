GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE works with IMF to align finance data with 2014 global standards

Workshop focuses on debt data, fiscal reporting and transparency standards

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi skyline.
Abu Dhabi skyline.
Bloomberg

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Finance has held a specialised workshop with a technical mission from the International Monetary Fund to improve the way government finance and public sector debt data are compiled, reported and shared.

The Dubai workshop focused on Government Finance Statistics and Public Sector Debt Statistics, two areas that are central to fiscal transparency, public debt reporting and economic policymaking. The Ministry said the initiative is part of its wider effort to strengthen the UAE’s financial statistics system and align government data practices with international standards.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The discussions covered the Government Finance Statistics Manual 2014, public sector debt reporting, data dissemination standards and the need for stronger integration between fiscal data and other macroeconomic indicators.

Better data for policy decisions

The Ministry said the workshop was designed to reinforce institutional and technical capabilities in compiling and disseminating government financial data. The aim is to improve data quality, strengthen consistency across government finance and public debt statistics, and support more accurate financial planning.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said the workshop reflects the Ministry’s commitment to improving the government financial data ecosystem and producing accurate and reliable data for planning and decision-making.

Government Finance Statistics and Public Sector Debt Statistics serve as twin pillars for strengthening fiscal transparency, improving the efficiency of government reporting, and offering a holistic view of public sector financial performance
Saeed RaYateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector at the Ministry of Finance

He said investment in these areas is important for fiscal sustainability and for strengthening the country’s readiness to deal with changing economic conditions.

Focus on debt and fiscal transparency

The workshop examined the Government Finance Statistics Manual 2014, including its objectives, analytical tables, institutional coverage and government financial reporting concepts.

Participants also reviewed Public Sector Debt Statistics, including debt instruments, sector classification, valuation principles and the public sector debt reporting framework.

The sessions also covered data dissemination standards and fiscal transparency requirements, including the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System, the Special Data Dissemination Standard, metadata requirements, reporting frequency and broader transparency principles.

Linking key economic data

A major part of the workshop focused on improving coherence between different types of macroeconomic data. These include Government Finance Statistics, Public Sector Debt Statistics, national accounts, balance of payments statistics, monetary and financial statistics and other economic datasets.

The Ministry said stronger consistency between these datasets would support the development of a more integrated financial and economic data ecosystem.

The workshop also included practical sessions on the key findings and recommendations of the IMF technical mission, with discussions on data challenges, gaps, reconciliation issues and proposed technical measures.

Roadmap for future reporting

The Ministry said the workshop supports a clear roadmap for improving the compilation of government finance and public sector debt statistics. The work will include improving data coverage and quality, strengthening institutional coordination and building more efficient processes for compiling and using financial data.

The initiative also supports evidence-based policymaking by helping ensure government financial data are accurate, comprehensive and better aligned with international reporting requirements.

Al Yateem said the Ministry’s collaboration with the IMF reflects its commitment to using international technical expertise and strengthening coordination among relevant entities.

These efforts, he said, will help improve data quality and ensure greater consistency between financial statistics and other macroeconomic datasets.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEIMF

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oman's public sector employees will enjoy a three-day break as Islamic New year falls on Thursday, June 18.

Oman announces Islamic NY holiday for public sector

1m read
Qatar announced five-day holiday for the public sector to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

Qatar announces Eid Al Adha holiday for public sector

1m read
Families celebrating Eid in UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Is Monday a public holiday in the UAE for Eid Al Adha?

3m read
Data showed strong performance in the residential sector during 2025, with the overall index recording annual growth of 9.81% compared to 2024.

Dubai Real Estate Price Index posts 9.8% growth in 2025

2m read