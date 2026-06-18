New plan focuses on fiscal sustainability, AI-led services and global partnerships
Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has announced the launch of the Ministry of Finance’s 2027-2029 Strategic Plan.
The plan is aimed at improving the efficiency of government financial operations, strengthening fiscal sustainability and supporting the UAE’s position as a global financial and economic hub.
Sheikh Maktoum announced the launch on X, saying the strategy is guided by a future-focused vision that enhances the efficiency of government financial operations and reinforces the UAE’s global leadership.
“We launched the Ministry of Finance’s 2027–2029 Strategic Plan, guided by a future-focused vision that enhances the efficiency of government financial operations and reinforces the UAE’s global leadership,” he said.
The strategic plan is built around agile and innovative fiscal policies, proactive government services and stronger use of data and artificial intelligence across financial operations.
It also seeks to improve customer experience through AI-powered services, while widening financial and economic cooperation with international partners.
The ministry said the key objectives include strengthening fiscal sustainability and resilience, improving the management of government financial resources, designing proactive and sustainable fiscal policies, and reinforcing the UAE’s international standing through strategic partnerships.
Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE’s development journey continues under the vision and guidance of the country’s leadership, with people remaining central to every phase of progress.
“The development journey initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continues across the UAE under the vision and guidance of our wise leadership. At its core remains a steadfast commitment to people, who are both the starting point and ultimate purpose of every development effort,” he said.
More to follow...