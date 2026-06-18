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UAE Ministry of Finance launches 2027-2029 plan to boost fiscal efficiency

New plan focuses on fiscal sustainability, AI-led services and global partnerships

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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The UAE flag flies over the Abu Dhabi skyline.
The UAE flag flies over the Abu Dhabi skyline.
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Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has announced the launch of the Ministry of Finance’s 2027-2029 Strategic Plan.

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The plan is aimed at improving the efficiency of government financial operations, strengthening fiscal sustainability and supporting the UAE’s position as a global financial and economic hub.

Sheikh Maktoum announced the launch on X, saying the strategy is guided by a future-focused vision that enhances the efficiency of government financial operations and reinforces the UAE’s global leadership.

“We launched the Ministry of Finance’s 2027–2029 Strategic Plan, guided by a future-focused vision that enhances the efficiency of government financial operations and reinforces the UAE’s global leadership,” he said.

Focus on fiscal resilience

The strategic plan is built around agile and innovative fiscal policies, proactive government services and stronger use of data and artificial intelligence across financial operations.

It also seeks to improve customer experience through AI-powered services, while widening financial and economic cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said the key objectives include strengthening fiscal sustainability and resilience, improving the management of government financial resources, designing proactive and sustainable fiscal policies, and reinforcing the UAE’s international standing through strategic partnerships.

People at the centre

Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE’s development journey continues under the vision and guidance of the country’s leadership, with people remaining central to every phase of progress.

“The development journey initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continues across the UAE under the vision and guidance of our wise leadership. At its core remains a steadfast commitment to people, who are both the starting point and ultimate purpose of every development effort,” he said.

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Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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